2024 5-Star Point Guard, Kentucky Target Tahaad Pettiford to Commit Feb. 1

Another Kentucky basketball target in the 2024 class is nearing an announcement for his commitment.

Tahaad Pettiford — a 5-star point guard out of Hudson Catholic High School in Jersey City, N.J. — is set to announce his commitment on Feb. 1, per On3's Joe Tipton. Kentucky is one of seven finalists for the touted PG:

Pettiford shrunk his list down to seven schools on Jan. 2, including Auburn, Kansas, Ole Miss, Seton Hall, UCLA and UConn as well as the Wildcats. While UK was once thought as a viable option for the No. 23 player in the class, Kentucky Sports Radio's Jack Pilgrim is now reporting that Pettiford will not visit Lexington and that the Cats are no longer seen as in the running for his commitment:

He was offered by Kentucky on July 13, 2022. The Wildcats were the next to last team in contention to offer. Seton Hall was the first school to offer the PG, doing so back in June 2021. New head coach Shaheen Holloway was not around when that offer was made, but did of course come from Saint Peter's University, which is located in Pettiford's home town of Jersey City.

Auburn is viewed as one of the main frontrunners for the Hudson Catholic product.

