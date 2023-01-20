Skip to main content

3-Star Offensive Lineman, 2024 Kentucky Target Hayes Johnson to Announce Commitment Jan. 26

The Wildcats will likely grab their first commit of the 2024 class when the sturdy offensive tackle makes his announcement next week.

An important Kentucky football target in the 2024 class will soon announce his decision. 

Hayes Johnson — a 6-foot-3, 295-pound 3-star offensive tackle out of Taylor County High School in Campbellsville, Ky. — is set to put an end to his recruitment in less than a week, on Jan. 26:

Kentucky is competing with Baylor, Tennessee, Louisville and Michigan State for the mammoth lineman, but all signs are pointing towards a future in blue and white. Johnson is ranked as the No. 45 offensive tackle in the class, as well as the No. 4 player coming out of the Bluegrass, per the On3 Consensus

The Wildcats are always in need of some extra beef in the trenches, and that's just what Johnson offers. The Kentuckian could be a key developmental piece for UK offensive line coach Zach Yenser as the Wildcats look to build the Big Blue Wall back up to the height and stature it's normally reached across the tenure of head coach Mark Stoops. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kentucky brought in a pair of o-linemen via the transfer portal, as veteran tackle Marques Cox and versatile guard Tanner Bowles are expected to plug-and-play for the Cats in 2023. The Wildcats' incoming high school class featured three offensive linemen, headlined by 3-star IOL Koby Keenum. 

Johnson is expected to be UK's first commit of the 2024 class. 

Kentucky's transfer portal tracker can be found here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

USATSI_19183488_168390308_lowres
Recruiting

3-Star Offensive Lineman, 2024 Kentucky Target Hayes Johnson to Announce Commitment Jan. 26

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19810358_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

'Tough as Nails' Chris Livingston Defying Freshman Stereotypes With Growing Grit

By Hunter Shelton
Grant Smith
Baseball

Kentucky Baseball Adding Power, Depth Via Big Transfer Portal Class

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17511098_168390308_lowres
Recruiting

2024 5-Star Point Guard, Kentucky Target Tahaad Pettiford to Commit Feb. 1

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17364100_168390308_lowres
Football

Report: Kentucky OL Transfer Kiyaunta Goodwin to Visit Florida

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19597238_168390308_lowres
Recruiting

Kentucky Offers 2024 5-Star Small Forward Naasir Cunningham

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19812798_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

To Play or Not To Play: Are Sahvir Wheeler's Reduced Minutes a Sign of What's to Come?

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_16968010_168390308_lowres (1)
Recruiting

Kentucky Takes Visit to 3-Star Lineman Target William 'Woo' Spencer

By Hunter Shelton