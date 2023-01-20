3-Star Offensive Lineman, 2024 Kentucky Target Hayes Johnson to Announce Commitment Jan. 26

An important Kentucky football target in the 2024 class will soon announce his decision.

Hayes Johnson — a 6-foot-3, 295-pound 3-star offensive tackle out of Taylor County High School in Campbellsville, Ky. — is set to put an end to his recruitment in less than a week, on Jan. 26:

Kentucky is competing with Baylor, Tennessee, Louisville and Michigan State for the mammoth lineman, but all signs are pointing towards a future in blue and white. Johnson is ranked as the No. 45 offensive tackle in the class, as well as the No. 4 player coming out of the Bluegrass, per the On3 Consensus.

The Wildcats are always in need of some extra beef in the trenches, and that's just what Johnson offers. The Kentuckian could be a key developmental piece for UK offensive line coach Zach Yenser as the Wildcats look to build the Big Blue Wall back up to the height and stature it's normally reached across the tenure of head coach Mark Stoops.

Kentucky brought in a pair of o-linemen via the transfer portal, as veteran tackle Marques Cox and versatile guard Tanner Bowles are expected to plug-and-play for the Cats in 2023. The Wildcats' incoming high school class featured three offensive linemen, headlined by 3-star IOL Koby Keenum.

Johnson is expected to be UK's first commit of the 2024 class.

Kentucky's transfer portal tracker can be found here.

