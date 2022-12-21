Skip to main content

4-Star Wide Receiver, Kentucky Target Karmello English Commits to Michigan

The Wolverines land the top-200 prospect and top-25 WR, who opted for the maize and blue over the blue and white.

Kentucky football misses out on adding another high-profile wide receiver prospect to its 2023 class. 

Karmello English — a 4-star wide receiver out of Phenix City Central in Alabama — has announced his commitment to Michigan, choosing the Wolverines over Kentucky, Auburn and Alabama.

English is the No. 178 player in the 2023 class and the No. 15 player out of the state of Alabama, per 247Sports Composite

The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder originally committed to Auburn back in July 2022, but reopened his recruitment on Sept. 14. UK wide receivers coach Scott Woodward led the charge to try and land the coveted prospect.

National Recruiting Analyst Cooper Petanga had this to say about English in his scouting report: 

Possesses adequate at 5-foot-10 and 175-pounds plus. Appears to have an athletic build with an explosive lower half. Has the room to add additional weight to his frame at the next level. Displays above average athletic ability at the receiver position. Shows the ability to line up inside out but takes most of his snaps inside as a slot. Appears to have above average short area quickness and change of direction ability. Possesses some slight hip and ankle stiffness that inhibit separation ability but overcompensates with his ability to play big and utilize his frame. Exhibits adequate to above average play speed. Wins with physicality and explosiveness at the catch point. Flashes some excellent 50/50 ball skills. Shows some production after the catch but more of short to intermediate route runner with possession ability. Plays bigger than his size dictates, has some edge to his play style. Has the ability to add value on multiple special teams units at the next level. Projects to a multi-year starter at a Power Five program.

In his last two seasons, English racked up 140 receptions for 1909 yards and 29 touchdowns, averaging over 70 receiving yards-per-game. In 2022, he averaged 15.1 yards-per-reception en route to Phenix City Central winning the 7A State Championship. 

Kentucky's 2023 class currently welcomes four wideouts, including a pair of 4-stars in Shamar Porter and Anthony Brown.

The Early Signing Period is open from Dec. 21-23. 

Kentucky's transfer portal tracker can be found here.

