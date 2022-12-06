Kentucky Gets Commitment From 3-Star WR Ardell Banks

Kentucky has added a fourth wide receiver to its 2023 class.

Ardell Banks, a 3-star prospect out of Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio has committed to UK, choosing the Wildcats over Arizona State, Cincinnati, Syracuse, Wisconsin and Pittsburgh. He revealed the decision on Monday night via Twitter, posing with tight ends coach Vince Marrow:

Banks was committed to Toledo from April 10, 2022 to Sept. 18. Kentucky was the first team to offer the wideout following the reopening of his recruitment. He took an official visit to Lexington on Nov. 12.

Banks is the 15th hard commit to UK's 2023 class and the third from the state of Ohio.

Kentucky's class currently ranks 44th in the nation.

Watch: Mark Stoops speaks to media, previewing Music City Bowl, talking transfer portal and offensive coordinator vacancy.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.