Kentucky Target William 'Woo' Spencer Includes Wildcats in Final Four

The Early Signing Period has come and gone, leaving Kentucky with 17 new additions to the 2023 roster via the high school recruiting trail.

While most of the Wildcats' targets have signed or gone elsewhere, a few still remain on the big board and will now commit in the lead-up to the original National Signing Day on Feb. 1.

One of those prospects remaining is defensive lineman William "Woo" Spencer.

Rated as a 3-star and the No. 493 player in the '23 class, Spencer has been a target of the Wildcats for some time, as lead recruiter Vince Marrow was the first to make an offer in March 2021. Six other Power Five programs have since offered the 6-foot-5, 315-pounder.

On Christmas Day, Spencer announced his final four teams, including the Wildcats, as well as Louisville, Mississippi State and Michigan State:

Coming out of New Albany, Indiana, 247Sports Composite rates Spencer as the seventh-best player in the state. National recruiting analyst Allen Trieu projects the D-lineman as a Power Five starter:

Two-way player in high school who could play either offensive line or defensive line come college. Bigger body, but well proportioned and looks college ready. Shows some twitch and has good quickness getting out of his stance. Strong, punches with violence on offense and can drive defenders backwards and into the ground. Power makes him hard to stop as a bull-rusher on defense. Has the same quickness off the snap there. Can be a big, strong zero-tech, but is a good enough athlete to move all around the line of scrimmage and play as a three or five-tech in certain situations. Needs to polish technique on defense, and regardless of position, will have to adjust to a much higher level of competition in college, but has the body type, strength and play demeanor to be a very good college player and potential NFL draft pick at either position.

The Wildcats added two D-linemen during the Early Signing Period in 3-stars Tavion Gadson and Tommy Ziesmer. UK's high school class is rated as the 32nd-best in the nation, while coach Mark Stoops and Marrow are still on the hunt to add more talent.

New Albany is on the outskirts of Louisville, so new Cardinals coach Jeff Brohm could have the home advantage in his favor. Recruiting director Steve Wiltfong placed a crystal ball prediction on Sept. 13 for Spencer to pick the Cats, however.

Spencer is yet to announce a commitment date.

