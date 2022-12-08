Kentucky Makes Top Four for 3-Star Running Back Jamarion Wilcox

Recruiting season is in full swing, and Kentucky football is looking to add as many players as possible with the early signing period rapidly approaching.

One glaring hole in the Wildcats' 2023 class is at running back, as zero players at that position are currently committed to come play in Lexington.

That could change, however, as Kentucky is in the mix for 3-star prospect Jamarion Wilcox out of Douglasville, Ga.

Wilcox is the No. 573 player in the 2023 class, per 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 39-ranked RB as well as the No. 54 player out of Georgia. He announced his top-four schools on Thursday, including Kentucky, along with Auburn, Clemson and Ohio State.

Kentucky originally offered Wilcox on May 22. He would then make an unofficial visit to Lexington less than a month later on June 11. He has since made an official visit to UK, which occurred on Oct. 15.

Of the four schools in the running, Kentucky was the earliest to offer the 5-foot-9, 195-pounder out of South Paulding High School. Auburn is the latest school to make a run at the tailback, as the Tigers offered Wilcox just three days ago on Dec. 5. Defensive line coach Anwar Stewart and former running backs coach John Settle led Kentucky's recruitment of Wilcox.

The Wildcats are certainly in the market for running backs, as Chris Rodriguez is preparing to enter the NFL Draft, while Kavosiey Smoke and Mike Drennen II are entering the transfer portal.

UK will have just two scholarship RBs — JuTahn McClain and La'Vell Wright — available in its upcoming Music City Bowl matchup against Iowa on Dec. 31.

Wilcox would be the fifth-highest rated recruit in Kentucky's 2023 class as of Dec. 8. He is yet to set a commitment date. Early signing period is Dec. 21-23, while National Signing Day is set for Feb. 1.

