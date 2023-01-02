Report: 3-Star Running Back, Kentucky Target Jamarion Wilcox Expected to Announce Decision This Week

Kentucky football has officially welcomed 17 members to the 2023 class via the recruiting trail. The Cats' class checks in at No. 32 in the nation, transfer portal additions not included.

The Early Signing Period has become the new National Signing Day, though that still exists and will happen on Feb. 1. That day may now still have some meaning for Kentucky.

Jamarion Wilcox, a 3-star running back out of Douglasville, Ga, was expected to be the last piece added to the 2023 class. Reports circulated that he was going to announce at some point throughout the Early Signing Period, but that moment never came.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops referred to the tailback as a "lightning bolt" in an interview with Kentucky Sports Radio, though he never said Wilcox by name. It's very clear that the Wildcats are expecting his name to be on the back of a UK jersey come the 2023 season.

According to Cats Illustrated's Travis Graf, Big Blue Nation should be on the lookout for a commitment from the RB this Friday, Jan. 6.

Wilcox is the No. 573 player in the 2023 class, per 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 39-ranked RB as well as the No. 54 player out of the Peach State.

As a senior at South Paulding High School, he carried the ball 229 times for 2,059 yards and 29 touchdowns. He was also named the RB MVP of the Under Armour All-America Camp series stop in Atlanta back in February 2022.

Kentucky originally offered Wilcox on May 22. He would then make an unofficial visit to Lexington less than a month later on June 11. He has since made an official visit to UK, which occurred on Oct. 15. The Cats are competing with Auburn, Clemson and Ohio State.

Of the four schools in the running, Kentucky was the earliest to offer the 5-foot-9, 195-pounder. Auburn is the latest school to make a run at the tailback, as the Tigers offered Wilcox on Dec. 5. Anwar Stewart is Wilcox's lead recruiter, though new running backs coach Jay Boulware has since paid him a visit.

Vanderbilt transfer Ray Davis will be one new addition to the RB room in Lexington come 2023, though all signs are pointing toward Wilcox becoming a second.

