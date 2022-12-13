Stoops Visiting Recruits, Portal Target With New Running Backs Coach Jay Boulware

Recruiting season is in full swing, and Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops is on the move.

The transfer portal window is open, while the early signing period will do the same on Dec. 21, not to mention prep for the Music City Bowl...it's a busy time for any college football coach.

On Monday, two high-profile commits to UK's 2023 class, as well as a top portal-target posted photos with the longtime Wildcat skipper, as well as other assistant coaches, most notably new running backs coach and special teams coordinator Jay Boulware.

Boulware replaces John Settle, who was fired as RBs coach and special teams coordinator on Nov. 28.

An Irving, Texas native, Boulware has coached at the Power Five level since 1994, when he began as a graduate assistant and tight ends coach at Texas. With stops at Northern Illinois, Arizona, Stanford, Utah, Iowa State, Auburn, Oklahoma and most recently Texas again, he's coached running backs, special teams and tight ends during his career.

Vanderbilt transfer RB Ray Davis entered the portal on Dec. 5 after rushing for 1,042 yards in 2022. His name was quickly mentioned with multiple programs, including UK. The Wildcats were the first to offer the 5-foot-9, 205-pounder, doing so on the same day he officially entered.

Davis has also announced that a decision is "coming soon."

On the recruiting trail, the top prospect in Kentucky's 2023 class in Shamar Porter shared a post with Stoops, Boulware and wide receivers coach Scott Woodward:

Porter, a 4-star WR out of Nashville, is the No. 233 player in the class and No. 30 wideout, per 247Sports Composite. He is one of four WRs in UK's class.

Going down further south, 3-star offensive tackle Koby Keenum was also paid a visit by Stoops, Boulware, Woodward and offensive line coach Zach Yenser, who lead Keenum's recruitment:

Keenum checks in as the No. 55 OT in the '23 class, as well as the No. 31 player from the state of Alabama.

Three OT's are on the board for the Wildcats' incoming class, while transfer Tanner Bowles is making the move from Alabama, presumably to play guard.

Kentucky's '23 class currently ranks as the 37th best in the nation, though it's looking to add more in the coming days before National Signing Day on Feb. 1. The Cats appear to be frontrunners for Davis as they also try and bolster their roster via the almighty transfer portal.