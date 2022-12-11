Vanderbilt Transfer Running Back Ray Davis: 'Decision Coming Soon'

One of Kentucky football's top targets in the transfer portal is close to announcing his decision.

Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis entered the portal on Dec. 5 after rushing for 1,042 yards in 2022. His name was quickly mentioned with multiple programs, including UK. The Wildcats were the first to offer the 5-foot-9, 205-pounder, doing so on the same day he officially entered.

Since then, the San Fransisco native has picked up offers from Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, Missouri and California. The Cats appear to be a frontrunner, as Davis is reportedly taking an official visit to Lexington next weekend.

He took to Twitter on Saturday, announcing that his new location is set to be revealed in the near future:

Coming out of the 2018 class, Davis played two seasons for Temple before making the move to Nashville. He missed a majority of the 2021 season due to a knee injury suffered in the third game of the year.

Against UK this season, Stoops and the staff saw firsthand how good the senior can be, as he rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. Davis had five games in 2022 in which he eclipsed 100 yards on the ground.

Kentucky is certainly in the market for a new workhorse running back, as its losing its two mainstays, as Chris Rodriguez's tenure is up, while veteran tailback Kavosiey Smoke has entered the transfer portal.

JuTahn McClain, who notched just 238 yards on the ground, redshirt freshman La'Vell Wright and potentially Ramon Jefferson — who tore his ACL in the first game of the 2022 season — currently compile the most featured backs on the roster.

Davis is an important name to watch for UK as it looks to bolster its 2023 roster via the portal.

