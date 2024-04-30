Don't forget about this player as Mark Pope adds to the roster
Big Blue Nation is having a great time watching the Wildcat's new head basketball coach, Mark Pope, add to the 2024-25 roster.
Things are starting to heat up in the portal as Coach Pope continues adding to the roster, and you have seen multiple additions at all positions over the last few days.
During all of the pandemonium of the transfer portal some Kentucky, fans might be forgetting about the only player remaining from John Calipari's recruiting class, Travis Perry.
Perry is the all-time scoring leader in high school hoops in the state of Kentucky and is going to have a really good career for the Wildcats.
Where we sit right now it's hard to know what Perry's role is going to look like for the Wildcats next season but you have to think he will get on the floor in some capacity.
Having watched Perry play in person, I can tell you he is an elite shooter and moves really well without the basketball. He is a two-guard, and when he doesn't have the ball, he is constantly running the floor, looking to find space for an open shot.
Perhaps it's not this season that Perry breaks onto the scene in a Kentucky uniform, but whenever this is, there is no question he will be a sharpshooter in the SEC.
He fits right into Coach Pope's system as he can pass the ball and make shots even with a hand in his face. Thanks to being a Kentucky kid, Big Blue Nation is going to love watching Perry play in Rupp Arena.