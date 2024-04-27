What is Kentucky getting in Lamont Butler?
The Kentucky Wildcats made their second addition in the transfer portal as Mark Pope brought in former San Diego State guard Lamont Butler.
If you look at the offensive numbers on Butler, you might not be all that excited, as he averaged 9.3 points per game while shooting 42.1% from the field and 30.2% from deep. But what makes Butler special is his play on the defensive side of the floor.
Butler is a three-time MWC All-Defensive Player and was the 2023 MWC Defensive Player of the Year.
Hearing this should bring a tear to Kentucky fan's eyes, as last season, there was no defense, which is why the Wildcats were sent home in the first round by Oakland. Coach Pope has put a lot of stock into the defensive side of the basketball as both of his first portal commits, Amari Williams and Butler, have won their conferences Defensive Player of the Year award.
Butler was a massive part of San Diego State's run to the National Championship two seasons ago. In the Elite Eight Butler scored 18 points against Creighton, and in the National Championship game against UConn, he scored 13.
Butler has played in some big basketball games, and the moment was never too big. If you just look at the offensive numbers, some might not be all that excited about this addition, but what Butler brings to the table is much more important than scoring, although he is able to shoot the ball and get to the rim.
Big Blue Nation is going to love Butler as he plays the game really hard and will have a great 2024-25 season in Lexington.