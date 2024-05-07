Will the Kentucky Wildcats land Chaz Lanier?
One of Kentucky's new targets in the transfer portal is Chaz Lanier, who played for North Florida last season.
Last season for the Ospreys, Lanier averaged 19.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
He is a guy who can score from all levels of the court, and he isn't a small guard, as he is 6'4. He shot 44% from three last season for the Ospreys, and if Coach Pope was able to land the talented guard, he would have a real shot to lead the Wildcats in scoring.
Lanier was the conversation on the latest version of the Wildcats Today Podcast as hosts Andrew Stefaniak and Carson Nash break down the recruitment of Laneir and talk about the chance the Wildcats have to land this elite portal recruit.
At first, it didn't seem like Lanier was going to make a move to Lexington, but now it seems like the Wildcats have a real chance to land one of the best players left in the transfer portal.
Stefaniak and Nash also talk about Miami transfer Wooga Poplar. They both feel that Poplar is a good player, and they would love for him to be on the roster, but the two would rather have Lanier.
Lastly, Stefaniak talks about Trent Noah, the Kentucky native who was signed with South Carolina but was released from his NLI. The two feel there is a good chance he will be part of Kentucky's recruiting class.
Check out the latest version of the Wildcats Tooday Podcast below!