Could Mark Pope reach out to a former South Carolina signee?
Coach Mark Pope, day by day, is getting closer to filling a full roster for his first team as Kentucky's head basketball coach. Coach Pope still has a handful of players in the transfer portal that he is targeting, and this roster is close to being full.
While Coach Pope has been focusing on recruiting, the portal an opportunity for him to get a talented high school recruit might have just opened up.
Former South Carolina signee Trent Noah just announced that he has been released from his NLI and will look for opportunities closer to home. Well, home for Noah is Harlan County, Kentucky, so perhaps this means Coach Pope is going to make a run at the sharpshooter.
Noah is a 6'6 wing who is known for his ability to shoot the basketball from deep. His elite shooting ability is the reason Coach Pope will definitely be interested in the former Gamecock signee. This is a name for Big Blue Nation to monitor as Noah decides what his next move is.
Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports had this to say about Noah, "Trent Noah is a strong-bodied wing and elite shooter of the basketball. His game is based on the three-point line. He's not only one of the best in the class when it comes to making spot-up shots, and thus providing gravity as a floor-spacer, but also capable of making shots on the move. He's a heady offensive player and good passer who knows how to play within offensive structure. Noah has a strong and fairly broad frame, which can allow him to defend some bigger players. He is also a solid wing rebounder. He needs to continue to work on his defensive quickness and his ability to create his own offense."