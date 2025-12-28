Report: DK Metcalf Had Beef With Lions Fan He Hit Over ‘Derogatory’ Remarks Last Year
Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf and the Lions fan he punched in Week 16 apparently have history.
Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday afternoon that Metcalf had complained last season about the exact same fan he took a swing at during the Steelers' 29-24 win over the Lions on Dec. 21.
Metcalf was a member of the Seahawks that year but reportedly had beef with the same fan over "derogatory comments" the fan made, which Glazer declined to repeat.
"I actually have the security communication between the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks security from a game last year when DK Metcalf, when he was with the Seahawks, complained about that exact same fan to security," Glazer said. "At the time, he asked that that fan be removed over very derogatory comments. I'm not gonna repeat what the comments are that are on here.
"Obviously we don't condone ever hitting a fan, or anybody else, but in this it says, when we investigated during the game, the individuals around him state and corroborated that the fan was being out of line and had indeed said these derogatory statements. They even asked us to remove the guy."
Since Metcalf was handed a two-game suspension over his in-game altercation with the Lions fan, the Steelers could have voided the star wideout's $45 million in guarantees, but the team decided not to, per Glazer. Metcalf will miss Week 17's clash against the Browns and Week 18's regular-season finale against the Ravens.
The Lions fan has since identified himself as Ryan Kennedy, and he claims all he did was call Metcalf by his full name in their heated confrontation during the Steelers-Lions game.
"What, my full name isn’t is DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf," Kennedy said, via the Detroit Free Press. "He doesn’t like his government name. I called him that and then he grabbed me and ripped my shirt. I’m a little shocked. Like everyone’s talking to me. I’m a little rattled, but I just want the Lions to win, baby."
The Steelers are riding a hot three-game win streak and currently lead the AFC North with a 9-6 record. They can clinch a postseason berth with a win over the Browns on Sunday.