An Even Keel Approach Is Key For K-State's DJ Giddens
K-State running back, DJ Giddens is dominating this season.
So far, he's ran for 604 yards on 83 carries with two touchdowns, proving himself among the best in the Big 12 and the nation.
One thing coaches have noticed from him is his mentality. He focuses on the work ahead of him and does not allow anything to shift that focus.
"The fact that you rarely see a change in personality," Wildcats coach Chris Klieman, said. "You rarely see any frustration. You rarely see any of the excitement. It's even keel."
That smooth progression of his developing craft rather than seeking attention makes him stand out more during the games.
The hard work he puts in on and off the field is noticed. Last week he rushed for 187 yards on 15 rushes with a touchdown in a victory against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. He won the matchup against OSU star Ollie Gordon, who entered the season as the league's top running back.
"You get a guy that comes to work every day," Klieman said. "I don't care if it's in the weight room, it's a run in the summer or it's on a practice on a Wednesday, he sets up those moves that he makes on Saturday on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday by talking to the scout kids and seeing those pictures. He's a professional at what he does."
Ella Walker is a contributor to K-State On SI. She can be reached at ewalker1463@gmail.com.
