New Video Shows Deion Sanders Being Emotional About Having to Make His Will
Deion Sanders and his medical team are going to hold a press conference later on Monday in which they are expected to share details of the health issues the Colorado Buffaloes coach has been going through this offseason.
Sanders, 57, recently had to take some time away from team as he dealt with his undisclosed issue but last week he said shared on social media that he was "back and feeling great!"
On Sunday night, Deion Sanders Jr. shared a very serious video of his dad from May 9th that showed him sitting in a hospital room and talking about how serious his health issue had become.
"Last night was tough, yesterday was tough," Deion Sanders said in the video. "Because I had to make a will. It’s not easy at all to think that you may not be here."
It will be interesting to learn what exactly Sanders was going through and hopefully he is feeling well and that better days are ahead for the former legendary athlete who has become one of the biggest coaches in college football.
Because it sure seems like he has been through a lot the past couple of months.