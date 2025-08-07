Deion Sanders Shares Perfect Meme After Shedeur Sanders Gets Browns Preseason Start
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders clearly still has a healthy sense of humor, even after all he's been through in the past year.
Sanders was one of the first to react to his son Shedeur earning starting quarterback duties in the Cleveland Browns' preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on Friday. He did what any proud father would do: share the perfect meme about it.
After the news broke, Coach Prime hopped on X (formerly known as Twitter) and reposted a meme that read, "Black Twitter on Friday night when shedeur sanders completes his first 8 yard slant route."
Sanders wrote in the caption, "Hilarious!" and added a string of laughing emojis for good measure.
Shedeur, who was listed fourth on the Browns' unofficial depth chart at the start of the month, will get his first highly anticipated start in preseason while Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett deal with their respective injuries and veteran Joe Flacco stays protected on the bench.
In what will mark Shedeur's best opportunity among first-stringers to prove himself in a crowded Browns quarterback room, it's nice to see his dad taking things lightly and having some fun with it.
Deion has stayed away from Browns training camp practices this summer at the request of Shedeur, who said that he doesn't want the distraction, and is solely focused on his growth and development ahead of his rookie season.