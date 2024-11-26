Another 8-Win Season Puts Kansas State Football In Rare Company
The Kansas State football season will end with failing to meet their high expectations.
Still, there is reason to celebrate the achievements on the field. While the Wildcats will not play in the Big 12 title game or College Football Playoff, they joined an elite group of powerhouse programs.
With eight wins, they are among the eight programs to win at least eight games the last four seasons.
"It's something as a staff and program we're really proud of," Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said. "It's hard to win college football games. You're expected and you want to win every game. It's difficult to win."
The only other schools to accomplish this are Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and Ole Miss. That's good company considering those teams have combined to win eight national titles since 2014.
Kansas State can match last year's win-total with a victory this weekend against Big 12 conference rival Iowa State. The Wildcats have won 35 games in the last four seasons.
"The stability that our staff has brought here and to have that sustained success tells you an awful lot about the players in the program, the men that are leading these guys," Klieman said. "Every week it's tough to win but our guys are going to be prepared a lot ... It means a ton to me."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
