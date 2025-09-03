K-State's Avery Johnson and Dylan Edwards Ink New NIL Deal
Kansas State’s dynamic offensive duo has inked a new NIL deal that hits close to home.
Quarterback Avery Johnson and running back Dylan Edwards have partnered with Wichita-based fast-food chain Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers. As Wichita natives, the two athletes are teaming up with a brand that likely played a role in their upbringing. K-State soccer player Anna Pagano will also be a part of the deal.
“I grew up going to Freddy’s, so getting to introduce their new Smoky Bacon Cheddar Stack is a huge win," Johnson posted on Instagram.
As part of the NIL partnership, all three Wildcats will promote their favorite Freddy's menu items on their social media pages and on the fast-food chains' website.
Johnson has been on a run of NIL deals in recent months. He announced partnerships with Salina car dealership Long McArthur, CVS Pharmacy, and WTC Fiber. The quarterback also has personalized strawberry lemonade drink, which can be found at grocery stores throughout Kansas.
Kansas State Injury Update: Linkon Cure, Dylan Edwards Still Questionable
Kansas State's slow season start certainly hasn't been what many anticipated. The Big 12 title aspirations are starting to slip, leading many to question what the team can do to get back on track.
Among these question marks are the statuses of tight end Linkon Cure and running back Dylan Edwards, both anticipated to be key pieces in the Wildcats' rise this season.
Unfortunately, their return timetables are still unclear.
"I would say we'll learn more in the middle or later in the week on both," K-State coach Chris Klieman said in his Monday afternoon press conference. "For me to say they're definitely playing or definitely out this week, it would be hard to answer that right now."
He indicated that Cure is trending in the right direction, which is a positive sign for Wildcats fans waiting to see their five-star acquisition make his college debut.
"Linkon practiced last week, so that's positive," Klieman said. "He practiced on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. It was a little bit limited, but I saw a lot of semblance of what we saw earlier in camp. So he's really close, but Dylan didn't practice last week. So I don't know that one yet."
Edwards and Cure are central pieces to the much-hyped offense. Cure has the potential to be a No. 2 option to wide receiver Jayce Brown, while Edwards was anticipated to follow the footsteps of DJ Giddens and Deuce Vaughn as the next premier K-State rusher. Quarterback Avery Johnson excels in play-action, primarily targeting running backs and tight ends. The absence of the two may be another factor in the slow start.
