AP Poll: Kansas State Wildcats Plummet After BYU Loss
Coach Chris Klieman and the Kansas State Wildcats were embarrassed on Saturday evening by the BYU Cougars, 38-9.
This defeat plummeted the Wildcats down the AP Top 25 College Football Poll, from No. 13 to No. 23. The 10-slot drop is the largest on the ranking, exceeding the Oklahoma State Cowboys (6) and the Oklahoma Sooners (6).
The top four teams remained the same from Week 3 to 4, with the Texas Longhorns (1), Georgia Bulldogs (2), Ohio State Buckeyes (3), and Alabama Crimson Tide (4).
The Wildcats are coming off the blowout loss to face another top-25-ranked opponent in the Cowboys next weekend. Although they dropped six spots due to a loss against Utah, defeating OSU is no small task. Klieman understands this, noting his team must solve their issues against BYU swiftly to begin focusing on the Cowboys.
"We've got to put it to be bed fast," Klieman said. "Because we get home at 6 a.m., and we got to get working on Oklahoma State."
The College Football Playoffs are expanded to 12 teams for the first time, but the Wildcats must now win out for a chance at the postseason. The passing game needs to improve to remove the one-dimensional issue with the Wildcats' offense.
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @AnthonyPasci.
