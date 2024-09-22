K-State QB Avery Johnson Reflects On Needed Changes After Poor Play
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson is taking full accountability for his play against the BYU Cougars.
Johnson went the game without a touchdown while also recording two interceptions. He did not hesitate to address his poor performance following the game by explaining what needs to change going forward.
"Just gambles with the football, making bad reads," Johnson said.
"Just not being in sync, I guess you could say," Johnson said. "The receivers not being on the same page. I just got to be better and give them a chance for the football."
The leading wide receivers for K-State were Jayce Brown and Keagan Johnson, who combined for just eight receptions and 81 yards. If the Wildcats hope to take down the No. 20-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys, passing game improvements are crucial.
KLIEMAN ON CHALLENGING THE TEAM'S LEADERS TO STEP UP
Despite facing the top-25-ranked opponent next weekend, Klieman is confident in the team's ability to overcome adversity.
"We're going to find out what these guys are made of," Klieman said. "We got embarrassed. We've got guys that love K-State and have invested a ton in this program."
"I'm excited to see how we respond," Klieman said. "I know the leaders will stand up."
BYU broke the game open by scoring two touchdowns in a span of 39 seconds just before halftime. It was the first time Kansas State did not score a touchdown since 2020. BYU went ahead 31-6 when Parker Kingston returned a punt 90 yards for a score midway through the third quarter.
The loss is nothing short of a disaster, which the Wildcats cannot afford another of.
