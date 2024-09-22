K-State Coach Chris Klieman Ready To Swiftly Move Past BYU Blowout
The Kansas State Wildcats were handed the first loss of their season Saturday but cannot dwell on the blowout to the BYU Cougars.
K-State needs to address the issues swiftly to begin preparing for top-25 opponent Oklahoma State in Week 5. Wildcats coach Chris Klieman could not point out what went wrong in the matchup, emphasizing the need to watch the film.
"I don't have a clue," Klieman said. "We'll find out when we watch the film."
"We've got to put it to be bed fast," Klieman said. "Because we get home at 6 a.m., and we got to get working on Oklahoma State."
The OSU Cowboys are also entering the game fresh off a loss to the Utah Utes, 22-19.
KLIEMAN ON CHALLENGING THE TEAM'S LEADERS TO STEP UP
Despite facing the top-25-ranked opponent next weekend, Klieman is confident in the team's ability to overcome adversity.
"We're going to find out what these guys are made of," Klieman said. "We got embarrassed. We've got guys that love K-State and have invested a ton in this program."
"I'm excited to see how we respond," Klieman said. "I know the leaders will stand up."
The Wildcats had three turnovers, including two interceptions by quarterback Avery Johnson. The Wildcats quarterback is undoubtedly one of the leaders referenced by Klieman. He must not only prevent the turnovers against the Cowboys but also thrive as he did in the first three weeks.
BYU broke the game open by scoring two touchdowns in a span of 39 seconds just before halftime. It was the first time Kansas State did not score a touchdown since 2020. BYU went ahead 31-6 when Parker Kingston returned a punt 90 yards for a score midway through the third quarter.
The loss is nothing short of a disaster, which the Wildcats cannot afford another of.
