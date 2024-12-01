Kstate

Arizona State Victory Puts Nail In Coffin On Kansas State's Football Season

Anthony Pasciolla

Sep 21, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman looks on against the Brigham Young Cougars during the first quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman looks on against the Brigham Young Cougars during the first quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Arizona State Sun Devils walked away with a comfortable 49-7 victory on Saturday over the in-state rival Arizona Wildcats.

This win for the Sun Devils was the nail in the coffin for coach Chris Klieman and the Kansas State Wildcats. K-State needed losses from three of the four following teams to land a spot in the Big 12 championship: Arizona State, Colorado, BYU, and Iowa State.

Colorado claimed a dominant victory on Friday, leaving the Sun Devils with a chance to officially eliminate the Wildcats. Running back Cam Skattebo made sure K-State had no hope whatsoever, blowing the game open with three first-half touchdowns. He finished with 21 carries for 177 rushing yards, and a hat trick of touchdowns.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt also played his part in advancing the Sun Devils to 10-2 on the season with 291 passing yards for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Much of his production came on passes to wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who tallied eight receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown.

With the season over for Klieman, quarterback Avery Johnson, and the rest of the Wildcats following tonight's matchup against the Cyclones, attention will turn elsewhere. The focus shifts to the basketball program filled with newcomers coached by Jerome Tang, as well as decisions regarding next season for the football program.

Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @AnthonyPasci.

