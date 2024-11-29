Travis Hunter's Heroics Against Oklahoma State Push K-State Closer To Elimination
The Kansas State Wildcats already faced a difficult route to the Big 12 championship before the Colorado-Oklahoma State game.
Now that the Buffaloes took down the Cowboys 52-0 on Friday afternoon, the road is near impossible. The Wildcats need to defeat the Iowa State on Saturday while having three of the following four teams lose their finale: Cyclones, BYU, Colorado and Arizona State. With coach Deion Sanders and company advancing to 7-2 on the season, Iowa State, BYU, and Arizona State must all lose.
BYU faces the unranked Houston Cougars (4-7) at 10:15 PM ET Saturday while Arizona State takes on the Arizona Wildcats (4-7) at 3:30 PM ET. Both teams the Wildcats are rooting against are heavily favored in their matchups.
K-State faces a tall task even if all goes their way, as the Buffaloes are full of star power. However, the talent of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way standout Travis Hunter can only take them so far. But the star tandem can haul them quite far, as Hunter finished Friday's game with a hat-trick of touchdowns and an interception while Sanders finished with five passing touchdowns.
Despite the dominant win over Oklahoma State, Colorado fell 37-21 against the Kansas Jayhawks just a week ago.
Jayhawks running back Devin Neal exposed their defense by rushing for 207 yards and three touchdowns. This means a Kansas State-Colorado title game would come down to the legs of Avery Johnson and DJ Giddens.
