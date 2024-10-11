Avery Johnson Could Steal Spotlight From Travis Hunter, Colorado
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter are two of the most popular players in all of college football.
On Saturday, Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson gets the opportunity to steal some of the shine when the teams meet in Boulder. Johnson, who began the season as a darkhorse Heisman candidate, can regain that pregame fame with a win.
He has to outduel Sanders, who Wildcats coach Chris Klieman calls the NFL quarterback prospect. Some are projecting Hunter as the No. 1 pick next spring.
"Travis Hunter is one of the Heisman favorites for a reason," Johnson said. "He's a really talented player, and what he does on both sides of the ball is really special and doesn't get enough credit, I don't think."
Johnson has completed 77 of 126 passes for 879 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He's also run for 321 yards.
Still, Johnson knows he holds the underdog role in the matchup of star power. This is his chance, though, to start receiving a little publicity. A win also keeps Kansas State in contention for the College Football Playoff.
"A lot of people have their two cents to say about him. A lot of people want to hate on him, but he plays really hard, and being able to play as many snaps as he does, week in and week out is truly special."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI