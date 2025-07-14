Trevor Lawrence Has Perfect Plan to Get Travis Hunter More Reps With Jaguars Offense
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set for a significant upgrade to his arsenal this season with the addition of Travis Hunter. An elite wide receiver/cornerback hybrid at the collegiate level, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner has high hopes to continue playing on both sides of the ball in the NFL.
During a recent appearance on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast, Lawrence was asked about the addition of Hunter and—unsurprisingly—had nothing but praise for the "unbelievable" talent. Host Dan "Big Cat" Katz joked that the QB should target Hunter when he's on defense during practice to "pick on him" and force the Jags to keep him on offense. While said in jest, Lawrence admitted that he actually already thought of that idea, and even mentioned it to Hunter himself.
"I said that," Lawrence laughed in response. "His first day over at DB, I was like, 'We're throwing every ball at you.' He's pretty freakin' good at corner too though. But yeah, he's—I mean a guy like him, he could do whatever he wanted to do. It's going to be interesting in the NFL, like, how much can you play both ways? I don't know ... I mean if there's a guy that can do it, he can do it. ... But yeah, definitely that first day I was like, 'I'm throwing every ball at you so you come back to offense.'"
One of the many challenges of playing two ways—especially at football's highest level—is staying in shape. Preparing to make in-game adjustments while also making sure you're rested is quite a tall task. Lawrence, however, doesn't seem the least bit concerned about Hunter's conditioning levels.
"This guy can run all day," he said of the ridiculous shape Hunter is in. "Plays DB, plays receiver. Like he'll run a post route or whatever, and say we miss it or I want it run different, he'll be like, 'Oh I'll run it again.' He'll just come right back [and run it]. And other guys, I mean everyone I've played with, like no one does that. It's not shade on anybody else, but it's like, no one's trying to run 50 yards full speed again right when they just did it."
Whichever way Jacksonville decides to use Hunter will ultimately be incredibly exciting to see. For now? He's listed as both a wide receiver and a defensive back. The Jaguars open up training camp on Saturday, July 19.