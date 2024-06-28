Avery Johnson Laughs Off K-State's Absence On EA College Football 25 Power Rankings
To athletes, it is just as important as real-life rankings.
Many treat their ratings on video games the same as preseason or postseason honors. So it was no surprise Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson couldn't help but laugh when the latest team power rankings were released for EA College Football 25.
The Wildcats did not make an appearance on the list, causing Johnson to post the rankings on his Instagram story. He captioned it with three crying with laughter emojis. K-State is expected to begin the season with a Top 25 ranking in most polls but not on the video game.
According to 247 Sports, the Wildcats are supposed to contend for the Big 12 title.
"There is a reason why the oddsmakers are so high on the Wildcats for 2024," the website wrote in the season preview. "A lot of that likely has to do with first-year starting quarterback Avery Johnson taking command in Manhattan. Potentially a preseason darkhorse candidate for the Heisman Trophy, Johnson showcased his talents at times last season. He earned MVP honors in the Pop-Tart Bowl. Chris Klieman could add a second Big 12 title with another 10-win season."
What made the EA College Football 25 news even worse was five Big 12 teams made the cut. They were Utah (10), Colorado (16), Kansas (22), Arizona (23) and Oklahoma State (24).
That's right, the Jayhawks were chosen ahead of the Wildcats. If anything, that should provide plenty motivation for K-State entering the season and when it plays Kansas in the annual rivalry game Oct. 26 in Manhattan.
