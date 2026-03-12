Reseeding the World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals Teams

The World Baseball Classic quarterfinals are set after a dramatic final day of pool play Wednesday. Several familiar names fill out the bracket with a few surprises mixed in. Momentum for the tournament has been jump-started by Team USA's flirtation with elimination and everyone learning a new formula for tiebreakers. Throw in the best player in the sport leading what appears to be a dynasty and future Hall of Famers blasting clutch home runs adding to the excitement.

Let's take a swing at re-seeding the eight remaining teams as they march toward their goal of a championship.

8. Canada

Give Canada an immense amount of credit for staring into the face of elimination and surviving. Wednesday night's game against Cuba provided some do-or-die experience that will prepare them for the knockout rounds, which begin with a major test against a newly motivated Team USA. Cal Quantrill was brilliant in a big spot, twirling five innings of scoreless ball and Abraham Toro of the Kansas City Royals provided the punch with three hits, including a double and home run.

The good news for Canada is that they were able to win a tough, competitive group to advance out of pool play for the first time in WBC history while only Toro and Owen Cassie provided OPS numbers above the MLB replacement line. The bad news is they'll need more players to step up if they want to continue a bit of a Cinderella run.

7. Korea

Like Canada, Korea has had its back up against the wall after dropping two of their first three games. They needed a victory against Australia and to squeeze every run they could get out of the experience. Which is what they did, eventually advancing by virtue of a tiebreaker secured on a sacrifice fly in a five-run game.

Things will not get any easier as a potential championship run could feature games against the Dominican Republic, United States and Japan in rapid succession. Good luck with that.

6. Venezuela

Venezuela outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has four hits, including a home run, and six walks through four WBC games. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Venezuela's reward for making their way through group play is Japan, which is not anyone's intended prize. But do not take this side lightly as they pushed the Dominican Republic to the brink in its only stumble to this point, has a balanced attack with Ronald Acuna Jr., Makiel Garcia and Luis Arraez off to solid starts and competent pitching waiting in the wings.

5. Italy

Slotting Italy here feels both like an overreaction and a bit offensive. Have we seen enough through four games to put them on par with some of the traditional powers? Beating both Team USA and Mexico with the world watching goes a long way but we're not quite there yet. Yes, they won the game but allowing the Americans to put up six runs and almost come back shows their vulnerability, which is sustained pitching. Also, the injury to catcher Kyle Teel could loom large.

Okay, all of that is out of the way. Now we can say how much fun it has been to watch them emerge as the surprise of the tournament and neutral observers will continue to enjoy the ride.

This on-field view of Team Italy's espresso celebration 🔥 pic.twitter.com/elBFJeFff7 — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 8, 2026

4. Puerto Rico

The trio of Seth Lugo, Luis Quiñones and Eduardo Rivera allowed just a single run over a combined 12 1/3 innings as the Pool A hosts wrapped up their spot in the quarterfinals early.

While Puerto Rico may not have the most prolific offense on paper following a late string of dropouts due to injuries and insurance issues, they've managed to get the job done and are willing to play small ball and use their athleticism to eke out runs, which becomes even more important as the WBC goes on. Do not be surprised if they fly a bit under the radar all the way to the finals.

3. United States

About 48 hours ago that shocking loss to Italy looked really bad. And let's be clear, anytime a team's fate is in someone else's hands it's cause for concern. But Italy continuing their hot play in a win over Mexico suggest that they are a real contender and Team USA's great sin boils down to a few bad innings from Nolan McLean and Ryan Yarborough.

Mark DeRosa is seemingly under fire depending on which dramatic headline you want to click but this does not seem like a team that's going to panic or get tight down the stretch. No team in the tournament has a better offensive lineup and no one else has Paul Skenes. Or the depth available out of the bullpen. So the sky is not falling. Yet.

2. Dominican Republic

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of five Dominican Republic players to hit multiple home runs so far. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Perhaps the most impressive team on display to this point, the Dominican Republic posted three blowouts before edging out Venezuela to finish their pool play with a perfect record. A star-laden lineup has slugged 13 home runs already—and five players have gone deep multiple times. Oneil Cruz in particular has taken advantage of the showcase by hitting two dingers and a double in his three official at-bats.

Not to be overlooked, seven of the nine pitchers to throw under this tremendous support have been stellar, led by Brayan Bello and Luis Severino, a pair of hurlers who aren't afraid to take the ball in key situations.

1. Japan

Let's not overthink it. The defending champions are seeking their fourth WBC crown in six events and show absolutely no signs of vulnerability. Shohei Ohtani continues to be the best player on this planet—and any other planet—as he put on a show for the home fans in Tokyo during pool play. The bright lights of the tournament seem to bring out the very best in him as his career statistics hardly seem real. All Ohtani has done as a member of Japan's tight-knit group is slash .469/.630/.906 at the plate and, oh yeah, get the most celebrated out in the event's history from the mound.

Australia and Korea played the reigning kings tough but that could be a good thing for them ultimately as they ease back into elimination mode.

