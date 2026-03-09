The sound of aluminium bats cracking through the spring air at Tointon Family Stadium on Sunday afternoon meant that history was being made. In a stunning offensive explosion, the Kansas State Wildcats baseball team launched eight home runs in a single game. The team tied a program record and overwhelmed the SIUE Cougars baseball team in a 20–7 rout that ended after seven innings.

Kansas State Wildcats Continue Hot Start to the 2026 Season

The Wildcats’ relentless power surge rewrote the record books. Their eight home runs surpassed the previous program mark of seven. That had been achieved multiple times since 1978.

The offensive fireworks also made a statement well beyond Manhattan. Kansas State’s eight homers are the most by any Big 12 team this season and rank as the second-highest single-game total in Division I baseball during the 2026 campaign. Only the Miami Hurricanes baseball team has hit more in one game this year, blasting nine home runs against Lafayette Leopards baseball in late February.

The historic performance capped a strong weekend and reinforced Kansas State’s impressive start to the season. With the sweep of SIUE complete, the Wildcats improved to 11–4 overall.

That record matches the best 15-game start of the Pete Hughes era, a benchmark that was previously reached in 2021. It also pushed Kansas State’s current winning streak to five games, giving the Wildcats plenty of momentum as the schedule moves deeper into the spring.

Across the three-game set, Kansas State hitters blasted 13 home runs while consistently applying pressure to SIUE pitching. Kansas State hitters combined for a .414 batting average and a massive .939 team slugging percentage. Along with the 13 home runs, the Wildcats collected 11 doubles and a triple during the series.

The Wildcats now rank third in the Big 12 with 24 total home runs this season. At the center of Sunday’s offensive spectacle was freshman Dee Kennedy, who delivered a performance that will be remembered for years.

Kennedy blasted three home runs during the game, becoming just the fifth player in Kansas State baseball history to accomplish that feat. The last Wildcat to hit three homers in a game was Keegan O'Connor. He did it against the BYU Cougars baseball on May 2, 2025. Kennedy now joins that exclusive club with a remarkable display of power.

Early Explosion Sets the Tone at Tointon Family Stadium

While the offense stole the spotlight, the Wildcats also received a strong start from left-hander Lincoln Sheffield. Sheffield dominantly opened the game, retiring the first nine SIUE hitters he faced. The Wildcats erupted for five runs in the first inning, immediately putting pressure on SIUE. Early home runs from Kennedy, Smolinski, and Kendrick helped ignite the scoring surge.

Kendrick delivered a two-run homer during the inning that forced SIUE to go to its bullpen.

But the Wildcats were not finished. As soon as the new pitcher entered the game, Carlos Vasquez greeted him with a home run in the very next at-bat.

Although SIUE managed to score a run in the fourth inning following a Kansas State fielding error, Sheffield remained in control. The senior left-hander earned the victory and improved to 4–0 on the season.

The win extended Sheffield’s personal streak to five straight decisions dating back to the 2025 season. Miles Smith, Billy Eich, and Cole Wisenbaker combined to cover the last two innings and secure the run-rule victory. SIUE starter Spencer Stearns was charged with the loss.

The final box score highlighted Kansas State’s complete dominance. The Wildcats finished with 20 runs on 15 hits and one error, while SIUE recorded seven runs on five hits and no errors.

Individually, the numbers were just as impressive. Dee Kennedy and Ty Smolinski each collected four hits and drove in six runs. For Smolinski, the six RBIs marked a new career high. Centerfielder Robby Bolin quietly extended his on-base streak to 14 consecutive games.

The Wildcats went 5-for-10 with runners in scoring position and 4-for-10 with two outs, producing five two-out RBIs during the game.

Sunday’s eight-homer explosion now stands alone in program history. The previous record of seven home runs had been achieved three times, against Benedictine in 1978, Nebraska in 1987, and South Dakota State in 2007.

The Wildcats return to Tointon Family Stadium this week to face Wichita State Shockers baseball on Tuesday night, followed by a matchup with South Dakota State Jackrabbits baseball on Wednesday. Both games are scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.

