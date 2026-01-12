Another Tough Week Ahead For Kansas State Men’s Basketball

With three consecutive Big 12 losses, the Kansas State men’s basketball has a chance this week to get a grip on its season this week.

First up is UCF, which was ranked 25th last week, on Wednesday. On Saturday, the Wildcats travel to Oklahoma State to face the 13-3 Cowboys, who are 12-1 at home.

Such is life in the treacherous Big 12.

The Wildcats, 9-7 overall, have lost conference games in a variety of ways. In losses to nationally ranked BYU (14.3 percent) and Arizona (22.2 percent), the Wildcats shot poorly from distance.

K-State’s three-point shooting (42 percent) returned to good form Saturday at Arizona State, but the Sun Devils dominated the paint. ASU outscored K-State, 50-28 in the paint and won the rebounding battle, 48-34.

“Working on it,” K-State forward Taj Manning said in a recent news conference. “We just got to keep working. It’s just an effort thing, you know, a will thing, a willpower thing.”

Work ahead for Wildcats

There is plenty to work on for Wildcats coach Jerome Tang.

“I don’t like to be in these situations,” Tang said in a recent news conference. “I don’t like to go through what we’re going through. But there’s a lot to learn from this.”

Kansas State’s Big 12 season is starting to slip away with three conference losses. The Big 12 has proven to be one of the best conferences in the nation, and so far K-State has not kept up.

“We can’t hang our heads, because we can’t get these games back,” Wildcats junior guard Abdi Bashir Jr. said in a recent news conference. Bashir, who transferred to K-State after two years at Monmouth, helped the cause against Arizona State with 22 points and 6-of-12 shooting from distance.

“We can only move forward,” Bashir said. “So, played a lot of tough games. Obviously didn’t win on this road trip, but excited to head back home and get back to work.

“It takes all of us to win. Whether you play 40 minutes, whether you play one minute, it doesn’t matter. It takes all of us to win, and get to go back home. Regroup, watch a lot of film, and I mean, we can’t sulk.”

Who: No. 25 UCF at Kansas State

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m. CT

Where: Bramlage Coliseum

Records: Kansas State, 9-7, 0-3 in Big 12; UCF, 13-2, 2-1. K-State is 8-4 at home.

TV: Peacock

Rankings updated based on games through Sunday.

UCF rankings

* Associated Press Top 25: Not ranked

* NCAA Net Ratings: 35

* USA Today Coaches Poll: 26

* Kenpom.com: 45

* ESPN Power Rankings: 56

* Top 25 and 1: Not ranked

* Team Rankings.com: 17

In Joe Lunardi’s latest ESPN Bracketology projections, UCF is an 8-seed for the 68-team NCAA Tournament.

Kansas State rankings

* Associated Press Top 25: Not ranked

* NCAA Net Ratings: 73

* USA Today Coaches Poll: Not ranked

* Kenpom.com: 77

* ESPN Power Rankings: 63 (dropped two places)

* Top 25 and 1: Not ranked

* Team Rankings.com: 72 (dropped 14 places)

In Joe Lunardi’s latest ESPN Bracketology projections, Kansas State is not mentioned for the 68-team NCAA Tournament.

UCF-Kansas State analysis

The Knights have two terrific wins this season — over No. 17 Kansas by 81-75, and Pitt by 77-67. The Knights lost last week to host Oklahoma State, 87-76. K-State plays at Oklahoma State on Saturday.

K-State could really use a win. The Wildcats are 0-3 in the Big 12. UCF is coming off a 73-72 home win over Cincinnati on Sunday on a basket by Themus Fulks with 11 seconds to play.

Who: Kansas State at Oklahoma State

When: Saturday, 9 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

Records: Kansas State, 9-7, 0-3 in Big 12; Oklahoma State, 13-3, 1-2 in Big 12. The Cowboys are 12-1 at home.

TV: Peacock

Oklahoma State rankings

* Associated Press Top 25: Not ranked

* NCAA Net Ratings: 33

* USA Today Coaches Poll: 39

* Kenpom.com: 28

* ESPN Power Rankings: 17 (improved by two places)

* Top 25 and 1: Not ranked

* Team Rankings.com: 68 (dropped three places)

In Joe Lunardi’s latest ESPN Bracketology projections, Oklahoma State is one of the “next four out” for the 68-team NCAA Tournament, meaning the Cowboys are seven slots away from a tournament invite.

Arizona State guard Anthony Johnson drives to the basket against Kansas State guard Abdi Bashir Jr. in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kansas State-Oklahoma State analysis

Kansas State has had a streaky season. The Wildcats started the season 5-0, all home victories. K-State then lost four consecutive games, followed by four wins, and now, three consecutive losses (going into the UCF game).

Oklahoma State started the season 9-0, then lost at home to rival Oklahoma. The Cowboys’ second-leading scorer, Vyctorius Miller, has an ankle injury and missed Saturday’s loss at Iowa State. His availability could be a factor against Kansas State.

