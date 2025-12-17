Kansas State’s Volleyball Players Brenna Schmidt and Symone Sims Earn Academic All-District Honors

Kansas State volleyball continues to prove that success does not stop at the final whistle. On Tuesday, the Wildcats added another proud chapter to their program history. It is because Brenna Schmidt and Symone Sims were named to the 2025 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Teams. The honor highlights not only their excellence on the court but also their commitment to academic achievement.

Academic Excellence Meets Kansas State's On-Court Impact

Kansas State has now recorded 40 CSC Academic All-District honors in program history. They have placed multiple athletes on the list in four straight seasons. Under third-year head coach Jason Mansfield, six different Wildcats have combined for eight Academic All-District selections. It's a clear reflection of a culture that values preparation, discipline, and balance.

To earn CSC Academic All-District recognition, student-athletes must carry a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher while playing a key role for their team. Both Schmidt and Sims met and exceeded those standards for the second consecutive year. They are pairing academic success with standout performances during the 2025 season.

Brenna Schmidt is a 6-foot-6 middle blocker from Eagle, Nebraska. She was a cornerstone of Kansas State’s defensive presence at the net. She led the Wildcats with 1.05 blocks per set, a figure that ranked 13th in the Big 12, and finished second on the team with 79.0 total blocks.

Schmidt was also a consistent offensive contributor, posting the second-best hitting percentage on the roster at .271 while recording a career-high 1.20 kills per set. All of that production came while she maintained a strong 3.72 GPA in humanities. That just underscores her ability to balance rigorous academic work with the demands of Division I volleyball.

Symone Sims Anchors the Backcourt

In the back row, Symone Sims delivered the steady defense and leadership that helped guide Kansas State through a demanding schedule. The Frisco, Texas, native led the Wildcats with a career-best 423 digs, and her average of 3.99 digs per set ranked third in the Big 12.

Sims also carved her name into the Kansas State record book. She did that by becoming the only fifth player in program history to record 10 matches with at least 20 digs, tying for fourth all-time.

Her season included several defining performances. That included a career-high 26 digs on October 24 that helped fuel a five-set upset victory over rival Kansas. While anchoring the defense on the court, Sims maintained a perfect 4.00 GPA in organizational management.

Schmidt’s and Sims’ Academic All-District honors followed a strong overall season for the Wildcats. Kansas State finished the year with an 18-10 record and a 10-8 mark in Big 12 play, earning an at-large berth in the 2025 NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship. The postseason appearance marked the program’s 19th NCAA Tournament bid and the first under Mansfield.

The contrast between Schmidt’s dominance at the net and Sims’ leadership in the backcourt illustrates the balance that defined Kansas State’s success this season. Together, they represent the values the program strives to uphold: accountability, consistency, and excellence in all areas.

