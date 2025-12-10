Kansas State Volleyball Hit by Surprise as Junior Aniya Clinton Enters Transfer Portal

The Kansas State Vvolleyball program is fresh off its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2021. And the team has been hit with unexpected news regarding its returning talent. Junior outside hitter Aniya Clinton is one of the Wildcats’ most potent offensive weapons. A key figure in their postseason success has officially entered the transfer portal.

Kansas State's Aniya Clinton's Dominant Year on the Attack

Clinton earned an All-Big 12 Second-Team selection this season. The team’s lone Big 12 all-preseason pick heading into the year was expected to anchor the team's offense next season. Her departure is a significant blow.

NEWS: Kansas State volleyball’s Aniya Clinton has entered the transfer portal, sources told @On3sports.



Especially considering she concluded her career with K-State having gone through Senior Day festivities. And only to reveal afterward that as a redshirt junior, she possessed a valuable final year of eligibility.

The Midland, Texas, native was instrumental in the Wildcats’ 18-10 season (10-8 in Big 12 play). She delivered statistics that placed her among the conference’s elite. Clinton ranked second on the team in several major offensive categories. She finished the year with 351 kills (3.66 per set) and accumulated 400 total points (4.17 per set). Her points-per-set average ranked 11th across the competitive Big 12.

Clinton’s ability to take over a match was undeniable, resulting in 18 double-digit kill outings this season. Her peak performance included three matches with 20 or more kills. It was also highlighted by an astonishing feat of 25 consecutive kill performances against opponents.

More critically, Clinton’s stellar play helped lead K-State to the NCAA Tournament for its first time since 2021. And she was a driving force behind the program’s first postseason victory since 2016. In the opening round win over San Diego, Clinton delivered a clutch double-double with 19 kills and 13 digs. She ensured the Wildcats advanced before falling to No. 1 Nebraska in the second round.

The Rise and Unexpected Exit

Her breakout 2025 season followed a consistent climb up the ranks. In her redshirt freshman year (2023), she was named to the All-Big 12 Rookie Team and earned Big 12 Rookie of the Week honors twice. She was a major contributor in conference play that season, logging 197 kills and averaging 2.94 kills per set against league opponents.

In her redshirt sophomore season (2024), she appeared in 23 matches, adding 187 kills (2.31 per set) to her totals. Her initial season (2022) saw her not accumulate any statistics. Meanwhile, her dedication and subsequent performance quickly established her as a key piece of coach Jason Mansfield’s roster.

Clinton now joins a list of five outgoing players for the Wildcats. That includes graduating seniors Shaylee Myers (the program’s first AVCA Region Player of the Year), Ava LeGrand, Jordyn Williams, and Brenna Schmidt. The loss of two All-Region seniors was expected. Now, Clinton’s decision to utilize her final year of eligibility elsewhere leaves a major hole in K-State’s offensive lineup moving forward.

Before her time in Manhattan, Clinton established a strong reputation at Midland High School in Texas. That's where she was a four-year starter. And that also made her earn the 2020 District 2-6A Outstanding Hitter Award and a selection to the Texas 6A Girls Coaches Association’s All-State Team. She led the Lady Bulldogs with 396 kills in 2021.

