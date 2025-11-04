Kansas State Basketball Ready for Season Opener vs UNC
The Kansas State men’s basketball program is gearing up to tip off its 122nd season on Tuesday night. They are hosting UNC Greensboro (0–0) at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas. The Wildcats will look to start their 2025–26 campaign strong. The tipoff is set for 7:01 p.m. CT, and live coverage is available on ESPN. This will be the first-ever meeting between Kansas State and UNC Greensboro. It also marks the start of four straight home games for the Wildcats.
K-State's Game Day Details and UNC Greensboro Preview
Fans heading to Bramlage Coliseum, which seats 11,010, can snag tickets starting at just $14. Options for single-game, season, mini-plan, and group packages are available online through SI Tickets. Or they can call (800) 221-CATS or visit the Bramlage Coliseum Ticket Office from Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The visiting Spartans enter the matchup led by fifth-year head coach Mike Jones. K-State enters the regular season riding high after a dominant offensive showing in its exhibition game last Friday.
The Wildcats exploded for a 112–90 win over Division II Newman. It will mark the second-most points scored in a home exhibition in school history. The game drew 6,901 fans and showcased Kansas State’s scoring depth and tempo.
Junior P.J. Haggerty stole the show with 27 points, 10 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals in just 29 minutes. Meanwhile, Abdi Bashir Jr. poured in 25 points and drained five three-pointers. Together, the duo combined for 52 points.
Senior Khamari McGriff and sophomore David Castillo added 11 points apiece to round out a balanced attack. The Wildcats shot an impressive 60% (42-of-70) from the field, racking up 64 points in the paint, 34 fast-break points, and 31 points off turnovers.
Opening Night History and Tang’s Home Success
Kansas State has been dominant in season openers historically, boasting a 94–27 all-time record since 1903, including an 82–10 mark at home. The Wildcats have gone 30–3 in openers played at Bramlage Coliseum. It was highlighted by a 16-game home-opening win streak between 1995 and 2012. They’ve taken 19 of their last 22 season openers, with the few losses coming in 2013, 2020, and a neutral-site defeat to No. 21/22 USC in 2023.
Head coach Jerome Tang holds a 2–1 record in season openers, with wins over UTRGV (2022) and New Orleans (2024). Under Tang’s leadership, K-State has gone 39–10 at Bramlage Coliseum and an impressive 18–2 in non-conference home games. Last season, the Wildcats finished 10–6 at home, with close losses to LSU, No. 12/11 Houston, Texas Tech, Arizona State, and No. 10/10 Iowa State.
Kansas State looks ready to launch its 2025–26 season in style against a rebuilding UNC Greensboro team.
