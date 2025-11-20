Kansas State MBB vs Mississippi State Live Stream, Start Time, TV Info, and Much More
Kansas State is heading into another exciting week of early-season basketball. And if you are confused about where to watch or get the tickets, here is everything you would want to know. The Wildcats will travel to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. They will go there for the prestigious NABC Hall of Fame Classic. Sitting at 4-1, Kansas State will take on Mississippi State (2-1) in Thursday night’s doubleheader finale.
How to Watch the Kansas State's Action Live
The Wildcats and Bulldogs will tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET, which is 8:30 p.m. CT for fans closer to the action. The game will air live on Peacock, NBC Sports NOW, and the NBC Sports Network linear channel through YouTube TV.
For fans wanting the full arena experience, tickets are available through SI Tickets. They are giving supporters a chance to pack the T-Mobile Center and fuel Kansas State’s energy on the floor.
Kansas State and Mississippi State will meet in the second semifinal of the night, following the Nebraska vs New Mexico opener. The winners will battle for the championship on Friday at 8:30 p.m. CT. Meanwhile, the other two teams will compete in the third-place game at 6 p.m. CT.
This is Kansas State’s fourth appearance in the Hall of Fame Classic and its first since 2021. The Wildcats have twice finished as the tournament runner-up. In 2010, they defeated No. 18 Gonzaga before falling to top-ranked Duke. In 2015, they beat Missouri before losing to No. 9 North Carolina in the title game.
Kansas State also holds a strong advantage in the all-time series with Mississippi State, leading 3–1. The Bulldogs won the most recent meeting, 67-61, on December 14, 2019. K-State also has the series lead over both potential Friday opponents. They are holding a 128–94 edge against Nebraska and a 4–2 advantage over New Mexico.
Kansas State’s Hot Start Continues
Kansas State arrives in Kansas City with its best start since the 2022–23 season under fourth-year head coach Jerome Tang. Tang is no stranger to national attention after guiding the Wildcats to the Elite Eight in 2023 and earning Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year honors. Despite being projected to finish ninth in the Big 12 and coming off a 16-17 season, the Wildcats have surged to 4-1 behind fast-paced play and timely scoring.
Their latest win was an 84-83 thriller over Tulsa, sealed by a late 6-0 run. Memphis transfer P.J. Haggerty powered the Wildcats with 31 points and 10 rebounds, while David Castillo added 12 points. That includes the game-winning layup with 18 seconds remaining. Khamari McGriff scored 13 points, and Abdi Bashir Jr added 10, continuing his rise as one of the most dangerous shooters in college basketball.
Kansas State’s fast-break burst has been a weapon, shown by a 26-10 advantage in transition points against Tulsa. The Wildcats are also shooting 45% from three and averaging 10.5 made threes per game. Bashir led Division I last season with 3.85 made threes per game at Monmouth. In all, the team remains a major threat from deep.
