Kansas State’s PJ Haggerty Earns Spot on CBS Sports Preseason All-American Team
Kansas State basketball has a new star to watch, and his name is P.J. Haggerty. The junior guard transferred from Memphis this offseason. He earned national recognition this week after being named to the CBS Sports Preseason All-America Third Team on Tuesday, October 21. It’s yet another preseason accolade for Haggerty. The athlete has quickly become one of the most talked-about newcomers in college basketball heading into the 2025–26 season.
Preseason Recognition for P.J. Haggerty
Haggerty’s inclusion on the CBS Sports Preseason All-America Third Team places him among some of the nation’s elite talents. He was one of 10 players named to the list. He joined St. John’s forward Zuby Ejiofor, Gonzaga big man Graham Ike, Houston’s Milos Uzan, and N.C. State’s Darrion Williams on the Third Team.
Haggerty is also one of just three Big 12 newcomers to make the CBS Sports list. He was there alongside Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson and BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa. That distinction makes him one of the most anticipated transfer additions in the entire conference.
This isn’t the first time Haggerty has landed on a major preseason list, either. He was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team by league coaches and was recognized as a Preseason First Team All-American by CBBAnalytics.
Haggerty’s Record-Breaking Season at Memphis
Before his move to Manhattan, Haggerty lit up the court at Memphis. That's where he produced one of the most complete seasons by a college guard in recent memory. During the 2024–25 campaign, he earned consensus Second Team All-American honors. He did it after averaging 21.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. It's a statistical blend no player has achieved since Ja Morant in 2018–19.
Haggerty’s 759 total points ranked third nationally and set an American Athletic Conference single-season record. It was also the most points scored by a Memphis player since Dajuan Wagner’s 762 back in 2001–02.
His dominance earned him multiple awards, including AAC Player of the Year, First Team All-AAC, and Most Outstanding Player of the 2025 AAC Championship. He also became the first Memphis Tiger since 2008 to earn AP All-America honors.
Now in purple and white, Haggerty will look to bring that same firepower to Jerome Tang’s Kansas State squad. The Wildcats will take part in Big 12 Media Day on Wednesday, October 22, in Kansas City. That's also where Haggerty will appear alongside teammates Abdi Bashir Jr. and Mobi Ikegwuruka.
Kansas State opens its preseason slate with an exhibition at Missouri on Friday, October 24, followed by a home game against Division II opponent Newman on October 31. The regular season tips off Tuesday, November 4, against UNC Greensboro.
