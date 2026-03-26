Reasons Casey Alexander can get off to a Great Start at Kansas State

Casey Alexander is the 27th head men's basketball coach at Kansas State, and people in Manhattan, Kansas, are quite excited about it.

Alexander is known as a "program builder" at Belmont, and there are several good reasons why he is ready to make a big difference in the Big 12 right away.

fwiw, Tyler Lundblade received a medical redshirt for one of his years at TCU, thus giving him an extra year of eligibility.



While not naming him specifically, Casey Alexander said he is open to adding Belmont players who enter the transfer portal. https://t.co/7ShbEJxagl — Wyatt Wheeler (@WyattWheeler_) March 16, 2026

Casey Alexander is hoping to speak with K-State players and Belmont transfers in the near future to see if they will be a fit for his roster in Year 1. pic.twitter.com/LiNBCCR7lP — Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) March 16, 2026

He is already working to convince key former players to transfer to Kansas State. The most compelling argument to transfer to KSU is the increase in competition. Alexander may have the opportunity to tell former players about the chance to play against well-known colleges such as Kansas, Arizona, and Houston. A player who wants to play in the NBA may be motivated to transfer for the opportunity for success in the Big 12, which is a far faster path to move up the draft boards than staying and playing in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Kansas State has been quite active and successful in the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) sector, and transferring from Belmont to Kansas State will have its financial benefits. Belmont players typically have few options for making money because they play on a non-Power Four conference team. Alexander can get professional-level assistance and substantially higher NIL values from K-State's established collectives to convince them to transfer to play with him in this upcoming season.

Alexander has stated that at K-State, he finally has the funds to keep the players he produces rather than sending them to larger colleges. Alexander can give his former players, who are already familiar with his offensive and defensive schemes, a sense of ease in transferring to KSU. They won't need to spend a year learning a new system in comparison to if they transferred somewhere else. He may inform his former players that they would be the foundation of his new culture, rather than just "depth pieces" if they were to transfer somewhere else.

Big 12 athletes do substantially better financially in terms of compensation than mid-major athletes. Mid-major athletes generally don't have access to world-class rehabilitation technologies, private chefs, and chartered aircraft. Selling the experience of playing in front of a large, boisterous crowd at Bramlage Coliseum is an effective emotional selling point for coach Alexander to his former players.

Kerron Johnson is expected to join Kansas State as an assistant coach, following Casey Alexander, source told @On3.



Johnson spent the last four seasons on staff at Belmont under Alexander. A former standout for the Bruins, he’s also a member of Belmont’s Hall of Fame.… https://t.co/aO4SbTkejT pic.twitter.com/6PDcmLseYj — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) March 18, 2026

In the past, when Alexander changed schools (from Stetson to Lipscomb or Lipscomb to Belmont), he brought a "culture core" of assistant coaches with him. He often hires long-term assistants who know how to teach his very unusual, offensive-minded attacking approach, which is a "motion-heavy" style that needs meticulous coaching.

Even while the K-State athletics website is still updating its official titles, you should expect to see names like Brian Ayers and Casey Bond (two longstanding Belmont stars) linked to Manhattan. These coaches play a crucial role in swiftly implementing his system in the Big 12.

A big emphasis for Casey Alexander and staff will be retention of the roster.



"I don't want to flip a roster over every season."



He acknowledges this offseason will be a challenge to essentially replace an entire team, but this is the expectation amid the new era of college… pic.twitter.com/AYHvkBflv9 — Kole Emplit (@KoleEmplit) March 16, 2026

Alexander made it clear during his first press conference that he doesn't want to "flip the roster every year." Those in the media who have covered him and his teams claim he talks to people "directly and honestly." He is showing that the players are his first priority by meeting with them right away instead of immediately searching for new players on the transfer portal.

He is promoting the concept of "continuity" to players who have witnessed numerous players leave and join the team via the transfer portal. He wants them to commit to the program this offseason in his first year in Manhattan. He can help convince players to stay by telling them he can develop them to play at the next level, as evidenced by Ben Sheppard, a first-round pick in 2023, who is proof that his coaching techniques and philosophy get guards ready for the NBA.

He can also contend that staying at K-State and winning in the Big 12 with a "pro-style" motion offense is a better "draft resume" than going to a third or fourth school and having to learn a whole new system, which will not prepare them as well as if they were to stay in preparation to play pro basketball post-college.

🎥: Asked Gene Taylor about what NIL and rev. share would look like for the #KStateMBB program under new hire Casey Alexander. He says it was a topic in the hiring process, but Alexander likes where they are at.



"He was like, 'Yeah, I can get a lot of stuff done with that.'" pic.twitter.com/aXbHnm54g9 — Tejay Cleland (@KWCHTejay) March 16, 2026

❝ That's the reason why I wanted to be here... such a great community of people that love K-State and I'm glad to be one of 'em. ❞ - Head Coach Casey Alexander@KStateMBB x #EMAW pic.twitter.com/VThlUzFvoQ — K-State Athletics (@kstatesports) March 20, 2026

Lastly, he is making the rounds by throwing out the first pitch at a KSU vs. Arizona State baseball game and getting to meet and speak with Wildcat fans. He understands the importance of getting to know the community and fanbase as he prepares to go into this off-season.