Social Media Reactions to Kansas State Basketball Being in Last Place

Kansas State is currently 1-8 and in last place in the Big 12. Here is a look at the social media reactions to the Wildcats' performance during their eight-game losing streak out of the last nine games.

With a record of 1–8 in the Big 12 and 10–12 overall, Kansas State's men's basketball team is at the bottom of the league. What people are saying on social media has changed from anger to confusion and calls for a coaching change, especially after Iowa State beat them 95–61 at home.

Jacob Pullen, who is a K-State legend and the school's all-time top scorer, had the most "viral" moment. People liked the post that he shared on X (formerly Twitter), basically saying that it's hard to watch, honestly. When Iowa State beat K-State at home by 35 points, he never thought he would see the day.

Embarrassing to say the least the effort the energy the defense and offense. I never thought I’d see the day where Iowa st beat us by 35 at home😢😩 i think lost once in my career to them — Jacob Pullen (@Jpullz0) February 1, 2026

Fans have come together around the idea that the program appears to be fractured if well-known and respected former Wildcats are upset about the direction of the program. However, many people on social media don't agree with paying head coach Jerome Tang's $18.7 million buyout when that money can be used for recruiting.

The "Fire Tang" camp continues to grow, as many fans want him fired because the team has been getting worse since they made it to the Elite Eight in 2023. There are jokes about the "Manhattan Project" of raising money for the buyout, which happens when fans who financially support the program react by saying how much it would cost to fire him but also want the program to be on a solid financial footing.

A lot of people didn't like Jerome Tang's press conference following Iowa State's victory. His statement, "I'm not disappointed at all," went viral for the wrong reasons. Fans on Reddit and X thought this meant there wasn't any sense of urgency or "toxic positivity" after a major loss in a feud.

Jerome Tang says no message to the fans right now, the time for that will be at the end of the season.



"It doesn't matter what I think, cause whatever I say, you all are going to take whatever you want to and clip it the way you want to and post it the way you want to and get… pic.twitter.com/4xoWhwp9Ud — Mason Voth (@TheRealMasonV) February 1, 2026

There are rumors in the locker room that people on social media have been interpreting players' body language too literally, especially for Andrej Kostic. This has caused a lot of talk about the "internal friction" and "locker room distractions" that Tang hinted at. However, there is no proof or "reliable" reporting from trusted sources to back these claims.

The transfer class, led by PJ Haggerty, was ranked fourth in the country by 247 Sports, and he and the other transfers for this season were projected to help K-State be one of the top teams in the Big 12 this season. Memes have circulated through social media making fun of the "Top Five NIL" budget that has the team currently in last place because the transfers have not led them to many wins in conference play.

Here are some of the social media posts from fans, media personalities, opposing fanbases, and more about the current state of K-State basketball.

I've seen some bad Kansas State basketball teams through the years. This might be the worst effort/performance I've witnessed. pic.twitter.com/mfOHxvWoI7 — Tim Fitzgerald 💙☘️🌾 (@LifeofFitz) February 1, 2026

Imagine if you were a Kansas State fan who spent three hours of your Sunday and more than $100 of your cash to sit and watch the worst home loss in more than 30 years only to hear the head coach say this.



The fans don’t want sunshine right now; they want anger. If Tang is… https://t.co/oXUFfK1AO8 — Kurtis Seaboldt (@klseaboldt) February 1, 2026

Here are the specific social media posts pertaining to head coach Jerome Tang.

Kansas State under Jerome Tang:



2022-23: 26-10 (Elite Eight)

2023-24: 19-15 (NIT First Round)

2024-25: 16-17

2025-26: 10-12 (Last in Big 12)



📉📉📉 pic.twitter.com/k4yPsUewfS — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) February 1, 2026

Kansas State down 30 at home to Iowa State...



What happened to Jerome Tang? pic.twitter.com/Z930ouGRxh — JBR (@JBRBracketology) February 1, 2026

Opposing fanbases are also giving their opinions as well.

The downfall of Jerome Tang since the day he claimed ISU was spying on his huddles is one of the funniest pieces of karma I’ve ever seen. — Alex Gookin (@_AlexGookin) February 1, 2026

That is the worst loss for Kansas State inside Bramlage Coliseum since 1992 — Faux TJ Otzelberger (@FauxTjOtz) February 1, 2026

Kansas State walking into the Octagon of Doom today:@AfterDarkCF pic.twitter.com/7Ort9rkKSr — Bennett Ford (@bennettoford) February 1, 2026

Tang’s buyout has to make this experience even more painful for K-State fans. pic.twitter.com/m1hrwa5OC2 — Brent Blum (@brentblum) February 1, 2026

