What Jerome Tang's Reported $12 Million Settlement Means For K-State

K-State and Jerome Tang have been trying to settle the matter for the past seven months, since his firing as head coach after a 91-62 home loss to Cincinnati last February. After the game, Tang called out his team, saying the players didn't deserve to wear the K-State uniform. Those comments played a role in K-State firing him with cause, as the school deemed them to bring public embarrassment and disrepute to the school.

The two sides have been going back and forth over the last seven months. However, on Thursday, it was reported ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that the two sides had reportedly agreed to a settlement of $12 million that the school will pay Tang through the end of 2027.

For K-State, the agreement provides something the school hasn't had since firing Tang for cause in February: certainty. With K-State and Tang settling, both sides can finally move on and put the situation behind them.

K-State avoids paying the full $18.7 million

The biggest issue throughout the entire thing came down to one thing: money.

For K-State, a $12 million settlement is obviously still a major expense. However, it can't be overstated how beneficial it is to save that $6.7 million. In today's college sports, schools are looking at every single way to both earn and save money. When it comes to letting coaches go, some of the buyouts make it nearly impossible to fire a coach.

This was a disagreement that had gone on for too long, but this settlement allows both sides to move on.

The Jerome Tang era is 100 percent done in Manhattan

For both parties involved, having this in the rearview mirror is beneficial. Tang wasn't out of the coaching game for long, as he joined Scott Drew's staff at Baylor. Before he became the coach at K-State, he was an assistant for Drew, helping the Bears win a national title in 2021.

K-State had also moved on, bringing in former Belmont coach Casey Alexander to get things on track. This would be a talking point for both parties once the season began, and it allowed both sides to move forward.

The Casey Alexander era can stand on its own

Any time a coach replaces another coach, there are always going to be comparisons. Having the Tang situation hang over the program during the season would have just been nonsense that Alexander didn't need to deal with.

He has a big challenge ahead of him in getting K-State back to contending in the Big 12, while also trying to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats enjoyed instant success under Tang, making the Elite Eight in his first hear.. However, in his final three years, K-State hasn't made the NCAA Tournament, going 47-52 during that span.

For now, the K-State basketball program can focus on the future without any lingering issues from the past.

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