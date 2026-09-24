How to Watch K-State Football Play Cincinnati in Week 4

K-State enters Big 12 play undefeated, and the Wildcats are playing very well in the first three games of the Collin Klein era. The Wildcats are outscoring opponents 136-20 to start the year and have one of the best defenses in the country

So far, everything in Manhattan has gone as well as anyone could have hoped, but the Big 12 schedule presents a different kind of challenge. To make things even tougher, the Wildcats have played all three of their games at home, against non Power-4 teams.

The Bearcats enter this game undefeated as well, after completing a 21-point comeback against Miami (OH) last week. The passing attack led by quarterback JC French IV has the Bearcats offense humming, as he is completing 76% of his passes.

How to Watch: K-State Football vs. Cincinnati

Who: K-State (3-0) vs. Cincinnati (3-0)

When: Saturday, Sept. 26, 6 p..m. CT

Where: Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, OH

TV: ESPN2

Series: Cincinnati leads the all-time series, 4-3. The two programs played four times from 1951 to 1966, and the Bearcats won all four of those games. In the last three matchups, the Wildcats have won all three games.

The last game at Cincinnati was in 1995, and K-State won on the final play. The most recent game was in 2024, with the Wildcats winning at home, 41-15. Avery Johnson had 219 total yards of offense, while scoring three total touchdowns.

K-State has been a complete team this year, but the defense has been dominant. The Wildcats enter Big 12 play ranked No. 1 in the country in passing defense, allowing only 85.7 yards per game. The pass rush is one of the strengths of the defense, as guys like Wendell Gregory Jr. and Darien Whitaker have both had big games this year.

Even though the Bearcats needed an impressive comeback to beat the RedHawks in Week 3, the Bearcats' offense has been one of the most well-balanced in college football. French has been good this year for the Bearcats, but they also average 269.7 rushing yards.

Big 12 play is here, and we are entering the point in the season when the contenders start to separate from the rest of the pack. Winning on the road in conference play is tough, and Klein and the Wildcats have a great opportunity to take another step in the right direction.

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