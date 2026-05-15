Casey Alexander Enjoying Whirlwind Two Months as Coach at K-State

Casey Alexander has been busy since being named the head coach at K-State on March 16. He started just over three weeks before the college basketball portal opened on April 7, and he had to build nearly an entire new roster, as only Andrej Kostic will be back next year. He is also finalizing the move into his new house in Manhattan, while this is also the first Live weekend in AAU basketball.

Put all of those things together, and it would be easy to see how a coach could be a little overwhelmed. However, during an appearance on the 3Maw podcast with John Kurtz, Alexander said he is enjoying the entire process and his early time in Manhattan.

"It's been one wild ride," Alexander said. "I think we are slowing down quite a bit, but it's really been awesome. I have enjoyed every part of it, even though there have been some long days and nights. It has been everything you would want it to be. It was a great reception; a lot of work to be done early. That is what we will continue to do, starting with high school recruiting this weekend."

With the transfer portal done, next up is taking a look at the high school talent

While the transfer portal has become a huge part of college sports, programs will continue to be built and established on foundational players brought in from high school. This is the first weekend of the summer when Division 1 coaches can watch NCAA-certified non-scholastic events. Alexander and his staff will be in various locations across the country, including Tulsa, Memphis and Hamilton, Ohio.

K-State currently doesn't have anybody signed in the 2027 class. While that may sound alarming, in today's college basketball, that isn't out of the norm. According to the 247Sports rankings, only Iowa State (2), Kansas and Oklahoma State are the only Big 12 teams that have signed a player in next year's class.

The first recruiting class for a coach can set the tone for their entire time at the program. Bringing in a group of players who will buy into the culture and stay in Manhattan, could set the program up for the next 4-5 seasons. K-State is coming off two consecutive seasons where the team finished below .500, and the fans are ready for the Wildcats to be back contending for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Through the first two months on the job, Alexander has done a very good job of coming and trying to find the right pieces to ensure the team is as competitive as it can be next season. Now, for the rest of the summer, Alexander and his staff will be looking to find the pieces to get the program competing for years to come.