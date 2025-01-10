Big Ten Analyst Says Former Wildcat Will Howard Has 'Been Through The Fire'
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard is preparing for the most important game of his career thus far.
A star season from the Buckeyes quarterback has led them to the CFP semifinals against Texas.
Big Ten analyst Yogi Roth commends Howard for his resilience throughout his college football journey, especially in his first season away from Kansas State.
"He's been through the fire," Roth said Thursday afternoon. "He's had scars in his career, especially this season. We know this fanbase; it's not the easiest of things. But when you come through it scathed, I think you can be the best version of yourself."
Howard played for the Wildcats for four years but didn't get the starting job until his third season. He was the primary signal caller in his fourth year, throwing for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. The team redirected their focus to Avery Johnson as the starter after Howard chose to transfer.
Now in Columbus, Howard has reached new heights with postseason success and the opportunity to win the CFP title. Ohio State is the favorite to win the championship, but it starts against the Longhorns on Friday night. Howard has never beaten them in his career, but he boasts the country's top defense and a plethora of offensive weapons this time around.
The Cotton Bowl starts tonight at 7:30 p.m. The winner plays Notre Dame in the CFP championship Jan. 20.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.