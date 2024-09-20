BYU Insider Says Kansas State Will Face A Tough Home Environment
Kansas State attempts to move to 4-0 on Saturday at BYU.
Here's a quick look at the game from the Cougars standpoint courtesy of BYU On SI writer Casey Lundquist:
1. How is BYU's health heading into this game?
CL: Overall, BYU is fairly healthy with the exception of one position: running back. Unfortunately for BYU fans, running back was also one of the two thinnest position groups on the roster heading into the season. BYU was without its top two running backs (LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati) against Wyoming last week and they are questionable for this week. BYU's offense isn't quite the same without LJ Martin in the lineup.
2. What is the best position group on the BYU roster?
CL: Through three games, it's hard to pick against the linebackers. The linebackers are leading a BYU defense that hasn't allowed more than 15 points in a game this season. Linebacker Jack Kelly has looked like BYU's pass rusher even though BYU has a preseason All-Big 12 selection at defensive end in Tyler Batty. Harrison Taggart, an Oregon transfer, has been BYU's best run defender, and Isaiah Glasker is one of BYU's freakiest athletes as a former wide receiver. He is all of 6'5 and BYU linebackers coach Justin Ena called him one of the best athletes he's ever coached.
3. How do you expect BYU's offense to attack Kansas State's defense?
CL: The injuries at running back combined with the performance of Kansas State's defense through three weeks suggest BYU will probably try to attack the Wildcats through the air. Quarterback Jake Retzlaff is capable of making any throw on the football field and he can make plays off script. He is averaging 280 passing yards per game and over 300 total yards per game. However, turnovers have plagued him in his seven starts at BYU. If Retzlaff doesn't protect the football in this game, it's hard to find a path to victory for BYU.
4. How would you describe the BYU defense and where do you think it can give Kansas State problems?
CL: BYU's defense has been pretty dominant in the first three weeks. BYU has been great against traditional rushing attacks and they've been stingy against the pass. The Cougars rank 18th in passing yards allowed. It's hard to imagine Avery Johnson carving up the BYU defense for a lot of yards in the air. On the ground, however, could be a different story.
BYU's lone weakness on defense has been running quarterbacks. Avery Johnson is the best running quarterback that BYU will have faced. Johnson's running ability could give BYU problems.
5. Avery Johnson is making his first road start in conference play. What will the environment be like at Lavell Edwards Stadium?
CL: Lavell Edwards Stadium is always a pretty special environment, but there's something exceptional about Lavell Edwards Stadium at night. Over the last few seasons, some fans have referred to BYU as the Vampire Cougs since they have played so much better at night. BYU wins a lot more night games at home than they lose. This environment in particular should be a really good one. BYU will wear whiteout uniforms to honor the 1996 BYU football team and the crowd will be in white as well. If this game is close, the crowd will be very loud.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI.
