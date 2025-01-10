Can Former K-State Quarterback Will Howard Finally Make It Happen Against Texas?
Former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard is having a resurgence in his first season with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He has reached the CFP semifinals for the first time after dominating Tennessee and No. 1 Oregon.
Now, Howard has a new challenge: defeating a Texas Longhorns team he's never defeated before.
“There’s definitely a little extra motivation there,” Howard said Sunday.
In his three starts against Texas, Howard threw for 566 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. His first matchup was the last of his rookie season, where he threw for 174 yards with touchdowns and two interceptions. He only threw for 65 yards and zero touchdowns the second time around while rushing eight times for 82 yards and one touchdown.
His most recent game was his best performance against the Longhorns, going 26-of-41 for 327 yards, four touchdowns, and just one pick. The Wildcats nearly completed a 20-point comeback before eventually losing in overtime.
Texas has its hands full this time around, though. Howard leads postseason passers with 630 passing yards and five touchdowns, even after Riley Leonard and Drew Allar's Orange Bowl performances.
And if his performance against Oregon says anything, it's that he's looking for redemption in his second chances.
"There was one team that I never beat in the Big 12, and it was Texas," Howard said after his Rose Bowl victory. "So I'm really looking forward to this game, man. I've played them four times, and I definitely have some feelings about them. The way that we lost last year, we lost in overtime down there. I'm excited to get a crack at these guys. They're a great football team."
