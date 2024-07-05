Chris Klieman, Avery Johnson Headline Six Kansas State Big 12 Media Days Attendees
It’s about to get real for Big 12 football fans. The Big 12 Football Media Days are almost here.
The two-day media event, which is held Tuesday and Wednesday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, always get the juices flowing as players and coaches from all 16 teams talk optimistically about the upcoming season.
On Tuesday, Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman, quarterback Avery Johnson, offensive lineman Hadley Panzer, linebacker Austin Moore, defensive end Brendan Mott and defensive back Marques Sigle will be on stage filling Wildcat fans with hope of another winning season.
Several weeks after the media event, it gets real when teams start training camp in preparation for the first game, which for K-State is August 31 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium against UT Martin.
Here's the full media days schedule:
DAY ONE (JULY 9)
Arizona State: HC Kenny Dillingham, DB Xavion Alford, OL Leif Fautanu, RB Cameron Skattebo.
Cincinnati: HC Scott Satterfield, DB Derrick Canteen, P Mason Fletcher, RB Corey Kiner, OL Luke Kandra.
Iowa State: HC Matt Campbell, DB Beau Freyler, WR Jayden Higgins, WR Jaylin Noel, DL J.R. Singleton.
Oklahoma State: HC Mike Gundy, QB Alan Bowman, RB Ollie Gordon II, LB Nick Martin, LB Collin Oliver.
TCU: HC Sonny Dykes, WR Jack Bech, DL Caleb Fox, QB Josh Hoover, OL Mike Nichols, LB Namdi Obiazor.
Texas Tech: HC Joey McGuire, RB Tahj Brooks, QB Behren Morton, LB Bryce Ramirez, LB Jacob Rodriguez, OL Caleb Rogers.
Utah: HC Kyle Whittingham, TE Brant Kuithe, LB Karene Reid, QB Cameron Rising, DT Junior Tafuna.
DAY TWO (JULY 10)
Arizona: HC Brent Brennan, QB Noah Fifita, DB Gunner Maldonado, LB Jacob Manu, WR Tetairoa McMillan.
Baylor: HC Dave Aranda, WR Ketron Jackson, LB Matt Jones, RB Richard Reese, LB Keaton Thomas, DB Carl Williams IV.
BYU: HC Kalani Sitake, DE Tyler Batty, OL Connor Pay, DB Jakob Robinson, WR Darius Lassiter, WR Chase Roberts.
Colorado: HC Deion Sanders, QB Shedeur Sanders, DB Shilo Sanders, ATH Travis Hunter, P Mark Vassett.
Houston: HC Willie Fritz, OL Tank Jenkins, DB Latrell McCutchin Sr., LB Jamal Morris, QB Donovan Smith.
Kansas: HC Lance Leipold, QB Jalon Daniels, DB Mello Dotson, RB Devin Neal, DE Jereme Robinson.
UCF: HC Gus Malzahn, QB KJ Jefferson, RB RJ Harvey, WR Kobe Hudson, DT Lee Hunter, LB DeShawn Pace.
West Virginia: HC Neal Brown, DB Aubrey Burks, QB Garrett Greene, DL Sean Martin, OL Wyatt Milum.
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com.
Follow our K-State Wildcats coverage on social media.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KstateOnSI/.
Twitter:@KStateOnSI