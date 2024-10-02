Chris Klieman Calls K-State's Bye Week A 'Perfect Time' Before Facing Deion Sanders
Coach Chris Klieman spoke to the media Monday to kickoff Kansas State's bye week.
Despite the Wildcats' 4-1 (1-1 Big 12) start, Klieman has not fared well coming off a bye at 1-4. Next Saturday, the team travels to Boulder to take on coach Deion Sanders and Colorado. The Buffaloes are unbeaten in conference play thus far. It is the first meeting against the Wildcats since November 2010.
Klieman has not gotten deep into Colorado film prep yet. However, he is pleased with how his team responded during the season's first month. He plans to reward his team by giving it the weekend off, treating the bye week as such.
"We could come and practice that weekend but I don't really want to do that," Klieman said. "That's the biggest thing, the time off ... You gotta get them away from the facility and get them away from coaches. Part of that is your injuries and part of that is who you're playing."
Klieman complimented Colorado's early success thus far. He mentioned he wants the coaches to collaborate to advocate for better start times to avoid burnout. The Wildcats have already played several night games at unconventional times thus far this season. Klieman said he does not have control of start times.
He did say he doesn't take playing on major networks like FOX and ESPN for granted, making every game more important than the last.
Klieman said injuries have played a key part in much-needed rest time, making the need for lesser contact an easy decision.
"This is a really good time," Klieman said. "We've got a lot of guys banged up and some older players that just kind of need a break."
Zain Bando is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com and on Instagram/'X' @zainbando99.
