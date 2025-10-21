Deion Sanders Heaps Praise on Shohei Ohtani After NLCS Game 4 Performance
In Oct. 1992, Deion Sanders had an iron grip on the sports world. That month, the Braves outfielder played eight games in the National League Championship Series and World Series while also playing two games at cornerback for the Falcons.
This is to say: the Colorado football coach knows Major League Baseball playoff uniqueness when he sees it—and he sees it in Dodgers designated hitter and pitcher Shohei Ohtani, who delivered one of the great sports feats of this century in Game 4 of the NLCS Friday.
“I’ve seen some wonderful things that have transpired in sports. It’s hard for me to say (it's the greatest performance ever in any sport), but that is unbelievable," Sanders said via Pat Graham of the AP. “He’s doing something that’s unfathomable.”
In Los Angeles's 5–1 win over the Brewers on Friday, Ohtani smashed three home runs while striking out 10 batters as a pitcher.
Sanders, for his part, slashed .400/.455/.500 with one run batted in in the '92 playoffs, while adding a reception and five decent kick returns on the gridiron that month (no matter: he'd finish the year as an All-Pro anyway).
“Can they just hand (Ohtani) the MVP during the game?" Sanders asked, echoing many viewers Friday. The fourth for the future Hall of Famer doesn't seem far away.