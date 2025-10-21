SI

Deion Sanders Heaps Praise on Shohei Ohtani After NLCS Game 4 Performance

The Colorado coach knows a thing or two about unique playoff performances.

Patrick Andres

Count Deion Sanders among Shohei Ohtani's legions of fans around the world.
Count Deion Sanders among Shohei Ohtani's legions of fans around the world. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

In Oct. 1992, Deion Sanders had an iron grip on the sports world. That month, the Braves outfielder played eight games in the National League Championship Series and World Series while also playing two games at cornerback for the Falcons.

This is to say: the Colorado football coach knows Major League Baseball playoff uniqueness when he sees it—and he sees it in Dodgers designated hitter and pitcher Shohei Ohtani, who delivered one of the great sports feats of this century in Game 4 of the NLCS Friday.

“I’ve seen some wonderful things that have transpired in sports. It’s hard for me to say (it's the greatest performance ever in any sport), but that is unbelievable," Sanders said via Pat Graham of the AP. “He’s doing something that’s unfathomable.”

In Los Angeles's 5–1 win over the Brewers on Friday, Ohtani smashed three home runs while striking out 10 batters as a pitcher.

Sanders, for his part, slashed .400/.455/.500 with one run batted in in the '92 playoffs, while adding a reception and five decent kick returns on the gridiron that month (no matter: he'd finish the year as an All-Pro anyway).

“Can they just hand (Ohtani) the MVP during the game?" Sanders asked, echoing many viewers Friday. The fourth for the future Hall of Famer doesn't seem far away.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Football