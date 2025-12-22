MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State football is turning the page on the defensive side of the ball as new coach Collin Klein announced on Sunday that Jordan Peterson has been hired as the Wildcats’ defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.

The hire brings a proven Power Five play-caller with five years of coordinator experience and Big 12 familiarity back into the heart of the conference.

He brings Peterson over from College Station, Texas after their successful run together with the Aggies.

Defensive Success at Texas A&M

Peterson arrives in Manhattan fresh off an outstanding stretch at Texas A&M where he served as co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. He helped guide the Aggies to an 11–2 record and a College Football Playoff appearance in 2025.

Beyond the statistics this past season, his defensive backs recorded 24 pass breakups as cornerbacks Will Lee III and Dezz Ricks combined for 14 of those breakups.

Lee earned 2024 All-SEC Second Team honors after finishing with 42 tackles, including a team-high 39 solo stops.

BJ Mayes tied for fourth in the SEC with three interceptions as part of a secondary that helped Texas A&M finish 14th nationally with 16 total interceptions, 13 coming from defensive backs.

Safeties Marcus Ratcliffe and Dalton Brooks also thrived, with Ratcliffe ranking second on the team with 66 tackles and Brooks adding 5.5 tackles for loss.

Putting an Eye on The Big 12 Roots and Coaching Continuity

Peterson’s return to the Big 12 feels natural given it being his third stint in the conference after previously serving at Kansas and when the Aggies were members of the league prior to 2012.

During his four seasons in Lawrence, Peterson held multiple roles. This included the safeties coach, senior defensive analyst, defensive passing game coordinator, and defensive backs coach.

He mentored four All-Big 12 selections, highlighted by two-time First Team honoree Cobee Bryant. In 2023, Bryant and Mello Dotson combined for seven interceptions, the most by a Kansas duo since 2007.

Dotson also made history by returning interceptions for touchdowns in back-to-back games, becoming the first player in school history to do so. Peterson’s impact helped Kansas reach a bowl game in 2022 for the first time since 2008.

Peterson’s coaching philosophy is rooted in his own playing career at Texas A&M from 2006 to 2009. A four-year letterwinner at safety and punt returner, he recorded 81 career tackles, 15 pass breakups, and four interceptions. That was just a 48-yard touchdown return, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

His coaching journey included a five-year stint at Fresno State. That's where he coached eight All-Mountain West selections and had a rapid rise at New Mexico. That's where he eventually led the entire defense in 2019.

A native of Lexington, Texas, Peterson holds a bachelor’s degree in sport management from Texas A&M and a master’s degree in education curriculum and instruction. He arrives in Manhattan with his wife, Missy, and their three daughters, Ellie, Emery, and Everly.

More from Kansas State On SI