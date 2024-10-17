Coach Chris Klieman Impressed With Ta'Quan Roberson's Performance Against Colorado
UConn transfer quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson made the most out of his appearance against Colorado last week.
Starting quarterback Avery Johnson went down with an injury, leaving Roberson to take a couple snaps underneath center. Coach Chris Klieman was proud of the way he performed.
"A couple of things. He was one of our players of the game afterwards, and I don't know if he played four plays, six plays, somewhere in there," K-State coach Chris Klieman said of the 6-foot, 201-pound Roberson. "The first thing was the noise. He came in at a time when it was cranked up really loud and we were driving, and he was able to handle the noise.
"I think he made one mistake, but he handled the noise and didn't have any problem with the cadence. And then I thought he threw a strike … to Jayce on an outbreaking cut, and you could tell that he had played a lot of football. I think that was the thing that we were excited to see, is his experience showed up playing as much football as he had."
Roberson played a key role in sustaining the offense in Johnson's absence. The Orange, New Jersey native completed two of three passes for 14 yards. He finished showing with a rating of 105.9.
