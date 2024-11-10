Coleman Hawkins Addresses Kansas State's Turnovers Against Cleveland State
Kansas State took on Cleveland State Saturday night in the second game of the season.
Despite the K-State's double-digit win of 77 to 64, it had 24 turnovers.
Transfer Coleman Hawkins accounted for 12 of K-State's points but took the blame for some of those turnovers.
“I had some careless turnovers," Hawkins said. "Some that I tried to you know squeeze in just for the hell of it, just cause we were up and you know it didn’t work out very well and obviously that doesn’t show who we are.”
The 6-foot-10 senior forward accounted for a team-high four turnovers.
“I feel like we can definitely do a better job at taking care of the ball," Hawkins said. "It starts with me but also you know we’re going to find more structure within our offense.”
Despite the turnover ratio, Hawkins had some plays. He had four blocks.
With it being so early in the season, Hawkins thinks there is plenty time for improvements.
“I feel like right now it’s kind of free but when we structure things and learn how to play with each other it’ll be a lot better.”
The Wildcats return to action against LSU Thursday.
Ella Walker is a contributor to K-State On SI. She can be reached at ewalker1463@gmail.com.
