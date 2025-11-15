Arkansas Joins Unwanted Club With Seventh Single-Digit Loss of Season
A glance at Arkansas's record paints a picture of struggle—of a 2-7 team unable to adjust after firing coach Sam Pittman in favor of interim boss Bobby Petrino.
However, the Razorbacks have been competitive throughout 2025. They've threatened Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others. The breaks just have not fallen Arkansas's way, and the team's only wins came against Alabama A&M and Arkansas State in late August and early September.
On Saturday, the Razorbacks lost 23–22 to rival LSU and made an unwanted bit of history. With the loss, Arkansas became the 12th team in the annals of major college football to lose seven times by single digits in one season.
The most recent team to accomplish that was Nebraska, which lost nine times by single digits in a legendarily trying 2021 season. As the Razorbacks are on pace to do, the Cornhuskers ended '21 with a positive point differential despite going 3-9.
Aside from Nebraska in '21, the only other team to lose by single digits eight or more times in one season is Indiana in an 0-11 campaign in 1984. Arkansas has Texas and Missouri left on its schedule as it seeks to avoid that unfortunate fate.